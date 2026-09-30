Rahul Bhatt regrets ‘overreacting’ when Ranvir Shorey hit sister Pooja Bhatt: 'I broke his ribs, his car's glass'

Bollywood actors Ranvir Shorey and Pooja Bhatt dated in the early 2000s but had a bitter public fallout, with Pooja accusing Ranvir of physically attacking her after drinking. Ranvir denied the allegations and claimed that Pooja’s brother, Rahul Bhatt, had physically assaulted him. Now, Rahul has spoken about his altercation with Ranvir and admitted that he regrets his actions.

Rahul Bhatt recalls hitting Pooja Bhatt's ex-boyfriend Ranvir Shorey

Pooja Bhatt's brother Rahul Bhatt recalls hitting Ranvir Shorey.

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In a chat with Siddharth Kannan on his podcast, Rahul said, "There was an altercation between Ranvir Shorey and Pooja Bhatt. They had an argument, after which Ranvir hit her or something like that. I had to step in and, when I did, my response was a bit exaggerated. I broke his car's glass. I broke one of his ribs. I did a wrong thing by taking the law into my own hands. Subsequently, I paid the price for it. I was arrested. Charged."

He admitted to regretting his actions and praised Ranvir for handling the situation well. He said, "I regret it. I shouldn't have overreacted. Back in those days, I said I would do it again. But in the case of Ranvir Shorey, I shouldn't have. He was very decent. During the compounding of the offence, he came forward and said, 'Let bygones be bygones. Nobody does something like that. People usually use such situations to extract money, but he didn't. He came and compounded the case, and the FIR was quashed. Until then, I had a criminal case pending. He was very decent in that. I respect him for that. Nobody else would have done it without holding a grudge."

Pooja Bhatt and Ranvir Shorey's relationship

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{{^usCountry}} Pooja and Ranvir were in a relationship in the early 2000s after becoming close while working together on Jism. The two eventually began living together, but their relationship ended on a bitter note in 2002. Both have spoken publicly about the fallout, giving conflicting accounts of what happened. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pooja and Ranvir were in a relationship in the early 2000s after becoming close while working together on Jism. The two eventually began living together, but their relationship ended on a bitter note in 2002. Both have spoken publicly about the fallout, giving conflicting accounts of what happened. {{/usCountry}}

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Pooja accused Ranvir of becoming physically violent after drinking, allegations he denied. Ranvir, meanwhile, alleged that Pooja's family had portrayed him as an alcoholic and abusive partner and claimed that her brother, Rahul Bhatt, assaulted him following their argument.

The breakup continued to be a sensitive subject for Ranvir years later. During Bigg Boss OTT 3 in 2024, he referred to the episode as the "biggest scandal" of his life. In a subsequent interview, he alleged that Mahesh Bhatt had planted false stories about him in the media, while stressing that the events had taken place around 25 years earlier.

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Pooja later married VJ-turned-restaurateur Manish Makhija in 2003, while Ranvir married actor Konkona Sen Sharma in 2010. Both marriages eventually ended in separation.