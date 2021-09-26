Rahul Dev: Who said older actors don’t get work, I have had 8 projects in the last two years

Age and work volume for actors are inversely related, at least that’s the common notion, which Rahul Dev vehemently disagrees with. The actor, who turns 53 on September 27, says his career has never been better, and he has never been busier than he has been in the last two years.

“The way everything is shaping up (for me) is just completely illogical to what I’ve heard. People say, ‘Harr saal umar ke sath kaam kam hota hain’. All these perceptions and beliefs that if you age there might not be roles for you, don’t apply to me,” Dev says, adding, “I’ve been working in places all over the country. Who said older actors don’t get work, I’ve eight projects in the last two years. Ab main kya bolu.”

At a time when the pandemic slowed down the entertainment industry, the actor is grateful that he his career has remained untouched.

“Professionally, it’s been a perfect year for me. I’ve been shooting every single day, which is unusual at a time when people are sitting at home without work. In fact, a makeup artiste that I hired hadn’t seen camera for nine months,” shares Dev, who has starred in projects such as Who’s Your Daddy?, Poison 2, LSD: Love, Scandal and Doctors, Raat Baaki Hai, Torbaaz and The Empire.

And while birthdays are all about turning a year older, Dev is proud of his age and doesn’t believe in hiding it.

“I’ve made no bones about my age. It’s there online unlike other actors, who hide it. They choose not to have it out there. Everybody knows exactly how old I am. It doesn’t matter as long as you’re healthy. I’ve been a survivor in this pandemic; it hasn’t touched me yet. It’s quite a blessing for me,” he muses.

As for his celebration plans, the actor is going to spend his day with partner Mugdha Godse, and his spiritual master who’s flown down to India.

“It’ll be spent in the grace and company of my spiritual master. It’s a very lucky birthday for me. Somebody visiting me from overseas in this pandemic is like some conspiracy by the universe. I’m so thankful to him for making this possible. I and Mugdha are going to be with him,” he signs off.