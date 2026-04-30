Rahul Roy gets support from Farah Khan, Sonu Sood after slamming people for mocking him over Instagram reels

Actor Rahul Roy has called out those who mocked him for featuring in Instagram reels with content creator Dr Vanita Ghadhage. In a note, he hinted at financial struggles amid ongoing legal cases, urging critics to help him find work instead of ridiculing him. Since then, several voices from the film industry have rallied behind him, with Farah Khan, Sonu Sood, and Anupam Kher extending their support.

Rahul Roy gets support from Bollywood

Rahul Roy was getting trolled for doing reels with a relatively unknown content creator.

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After Rahul issued a strongly worded statement calling out those who mocked him over the reels, while also hinting at financial strain due to pending legal dues, the actor found himself receiving an outpouring of support from several members of the entertainment industry.

Filmmaker Farah Khan was among the first to extend her support, leading the wave of solidarity. She took to the comment section to share, “Good luck to you Rahul”.

Actor Sonu Sood also shared, “Keep Rocking Brother”, with actor Shilpa Shirodkar mentioning, “We must to do what we have to do Rahul… let the others do the talking… All the best to you forever.”

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{{^usCountry}} Actor Anupam Kher also sent his best wishes, writing, “You are the BESTEST”, with actor-host Maniesh Paul commenting, “Love and respect sir. More power to you!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actor Anupam Kher also sent his best wishes, writing, “You are the BESTEST”, with actor-host Maniesh Paul commenting, “Love and respect sir. More power to you!” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Several other celebrities including Nikitin Dheer, Tina Datta, Karanvir Bohra, Tannaz Irani, Vatsal Sheth, Apurva Agnihotri and Mahhi Vij also extended support, with comments such as “More Power To You”, and “praying for you”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several other celebrities including Nikitin Dheer, Tina Datta, Karanvir Bohra, Tannaz Irani, Vatsal Sheth, Apurva Agnihotri and Mahhi Vij also extended support, with comments such as “More Power To You”, and “praying for you”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rahul Roy hints at financial struggle {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rahul Roy hints at financial struggle {{/usCountry}}

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On Wednesday, Rahul took to Instagram to share a note that seemed to address him getting mocked for the reels on social media. He slammed people who are ridiculing his “simplicity” or making fun of his “struggles”.

“I do my work with honesty and modesty. I have some legal matters to pay for, and these are not from today—they are from before the brain stroke happened. If you mock my simplicity or make fun of my struggles, it says less about me and more about you. If you are truly so concerned, then help me find some genuine and decent work so I can pay for these cases. At least I am earning through hard work, not by mocking others,” Rahul wrote.

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In the note, Rahul emphasised that staying active remains a priority for him following his recovery from the brain stroke. He shared, “And after the brain stroke, it is important for me to stay active. I want to work for as long as I am alive. It keeps my mind active and gives me the sense of purpose and responsibility that I am still working today. Yes, it may hurt a little sometimes, but you cannot break me.”

It all started when Rahul got into the spotlight on social media after several reels featuring him with a content creator, who goes by the handle Dr Vanita Ghadage Desai, surfaced. In one reel, he was seen dancing to Tere Dar Pe Sanam, a song belonging to the 1993 film Phir Teri Kahaani Yaad Aayi, featuring Rahul opposite Pooja Bhatt. While some social media users expressed concern for Rahul after the reels surfaced, others trolled him, dismissing the videos as cringe.

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Rahul Roy became an overnight sensation with his debut film, Aashiqui (1990). After the initial success, Rahul was seen in Junoon (1992), Dilwale Kabhi Na Hare (1992) and Gumrah (1993). But his subsequent films failed to click at the box office, leading to a career decline. He returned to the limelight years later when he won the first season of the reality show Bigg Boss in 2007. In 2020, the actor suffered a brain stroke while he was shooting for LAC — Live the Battle in Kargil. He has since made a full recovery.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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