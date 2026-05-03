Rahul Roy slams fake videos, says he is not an abandoned person on the road: ‘My decisions are my choice’

Aashiqui star Rahul Roy recently found himself at the centre of social media chatter after appearing in a series of reels with a relatively unknown content creator, leaving many concerned and curious. He has now addressed haters with a detailed statement on Instagram, stating that he is not “abandoned” and is being cared for by his family.

What Rahul said to his ‘haters’

Rahul Roy shared a picture with sister Priyanka Roy and brother-in-law Romeer Sen.

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Rahul shared pics with sister Priyanka Roy and brother-in-law Romeer Sen, and wrote, “Thank you to all of you who showered me with love and support. This message is for all my haters, trollers and fake video makers. I’m safe and I’m well taken care by my sister @harimaapriyanka and brother-in-law @romeersen, I live at my sister’s place. We have a lovely house in Madh, And i’m deeply loved by her which makes me the luckiest brother in the world, my twin brother lives in Canada.”

He added, “Unfortunately due to work pressure of rohit I haven’t met rohit from almost 9 years, I have clothes, I have shoes, I have food, I have car, I’m not a abandoned person on road , the way fake videos are coming out is not true, my sister Hari maa and my brother in law Romeer sen have provided me with every thing please do not disturb their sanity, they are the only thing that is left to me.”

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{{^usCountry}} ‘I cannot sit and waste myself’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘I cannot sit and waste myself’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He went on to add, “My problem is I like to stay, wear simple and easy things which is my personal choice, i don’t take bodyguard that’s my personal choice, if I sometimes travel by auto it’s easy and quick it’s my personal choice, I did those reels with simplicity not with clever thoughts, it was work and not any financial help to me, I always think work is work that’s my personal choice my decisions are my choice and I waited for good work enough for long but it doesn’t come, I cannot sit and waste myself, and of-course I have to look after my personal court cases too, if anyone makes any videos and claim that they are helping me or they need money for me to help me financially kindly do not entertain, first check always from reliable resources @officialrahulroy @harimaapriyanka @romeersen, no others resources you should ever trust. And so far I have not given interview to any newschannel or magazine or podcaster or YouTuber. Stay positive if I get good film you will see me in the movies again till then see me in the work I am doing. I am Alive.” About the reels {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He went on to add, “My problem is I like to stay, wear simple and easy things which is my personal choice, i don’t take bodyguard that’s my personal choice, if I sometimes travel by auto it’s easy and quick it’s my personal choice, I did those reels with simplicity not with clever thoughts, it was work and not any financial help to me, I always think work is work that’s my personal choice my decisions are my choice and I waited for good work enough for long but it doesn’t come, I cannot sit and waste myself, and of-course I have to look after my personal court cases too, if anyone makes any videos and claim that they are helping me or they need money for me to help me financially kindly do not entertain, first check always from reliable resources @officialrahulroy @harimaapriyanka @romeersen, no others resources you should ever trust. And so far I have not given interview to any newschannel or magazine or podcaster or YouTuber. Stay positive if I get good film you will see me in the movies again till then see me in the work I am doing. I am Alive.” About the reels {{/usCountry}}

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Last week, Rahul became a talking point on social media after several reels featuring him with a content creator, who goes by the handle Dr Vanita Ghadage Desai, surfaced online.

In one reel, he was seen dancing to Tere Dar Pe Sanam, a song belonging to the 1993 film Phir Teri Kahaani Yaad Aayi, featuring Rahul opposite Pooja Bhatt. While some social media users expressed concern for Rahul after the reels surfaced, others trolled him, dismissing the videos as cringe.

On Wednesday, Rahul took to Instagram to share a note that seemed to address how his reels have become a talking point on social media. Calling out those who mocked him, he wrote that if people ridicule his “simplicity or make fun of his struggles”, it reflects more on them than it does on him.

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Rahul Roy shot to instant fame and became an overnight sensation with his debut film, Aashiqui (1990). After the initial success, Rahul was seen in Junoon (1992), Dilwale Kabhi Na Hare (1992) and Gumrah (1993). But his subsequent films failed to click at the box office, leading to a career decline. He returned to the limelight years later when he won the first season of the reality show Bigg Boss in 2007. Rahul was recently seen in the Zee5 film Cabaret.

In 2020, the actor suffered a brain stroke while he was shooting for LAC — Live the Battle in Kargil. He was taken to Wockhardt Hospitals, where he underwent angiography of the brain and heart. Later, Rahul was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital's ICU on November 27, 2020. He has since made a full recovery.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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