Raj Kundra reveals why he hides face in public, responds to person who said ‘wife ki wajah se famous ho gaya’

Businessman and Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra is back on Twitter and recently responded to some tweets. After someone called him famous for being Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj called himself ‘infamous’. He also revealed why he has been covering his face in public. Also read: Raj Kundra to haters: ‘Trolls, where are you all slowly vanishing

A person told him on Twitter, “Tujhe koi janta hi nhi to kya troll karenge wo, tu wife ki wajah se famous ho gya tha ( Who is even going to troll you when no one knows you. You became famous because of your wife Shilpa Shetty).” To this, Raj replied, “Infamous bhi.” He also used the hashtag ‘trollers.’

Another user told him, “Unhide your face and face the truth, if you have done something good or bad, have the guts to take a stand on it. The public will always accept you as you are.” Raj, who has been seen covering his face in front of paparazzi, reasoned, “I don’t hide my face from the public, I don’t wish to give media access to me. Not too difficult to understand after the media trial I have been through.” Raj’s display picture, on the micro-blogging platform, also features him with a mask.

Raj kundra's tweet.

Raj’s comments come a day after he shared a post addressing ‘trollers.’ He tweeted on Monday, “Trolls, where are you all slowly vanishing, please don’t leave me.” In a different post, he had also said, “‘Most’ News channels have become entertainment channels, who needs saas bahu shows. News today is all about drama drama drama. The masked man is a byproduct of todays media!”

Shilpa Shetty and Raj married on November 22, 2009. They are parents to son, Viaan, who was born in 2012, and daughter, Samisha, who was born in 2020, via surrogacy. The family is often seen out and about together in Mumbai.

In July 2021, Raj was arrested in a pornography-related case. He was granted bail after spending over two months in Mumbai’s Arthur jail. After one year of his bail, he wrote a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and claimed his innocence in the case. He also alleged that he was framed.

