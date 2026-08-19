Raj Kundra says ‘I felt like ending my life’ after divorce rumours with Shilpa Shetty while in jail

Businessman and actor Raj Kundra recently opened up about his arrest in the 2021 pornography case. In an interview with ABP News, Raj recalled spending 63 days at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail and revealed that he felt suicidal after hearing rumours that his wife, actor Shilpa Shetty, was planning to divorce him.

Raj Kundra reveals impact of divorce rumours on him during jail time

Raj Kundra recalls dealing with divorce rumours during his time in jail.

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Raj described the conditions inside Arthur Road Jail as extremely difficult, claiming that hundreds of prisoners were kept in a space meant for around 50 people. He also said that he survived on Parle-G biscuits and water during his 63 days in custody and lost around 17–18 kg. Raj revealed that he was already struggling to cope with life in jail when rumours about Shilpa leaving him made things even more difficult.

He said, “I was managing there somehow. One day, news came through the media - it was a rumour, as I later found out that Shilpa Shetty was leaving Raj Kundra and that we were getting divorced. That night I couldn't sleep because I felt like giving up my life. I felt there was no point in living because, for me, there is nothing more important than my wife and my family. I felt like ending my life.”

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{{^usCountry}} Raj recalled how Shilpa became his source of strength and said, “The next day, I spoke to her on the phone. She said, ‘This is rubbish news. I am with you. I trust you. Don’t worry about it.’ After that call, I got so much courage. I thought, ‘Break whatever you want to break. My wife is with me. I can take on the world. I don’t care.’” About Raj Kundra's case {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raj recalled how Shilpa became his source of strength and said, “The next day, I spoke to her on the phone. She said, ‘This is rubbish news. I am with you. I trust you. Don’t worry about it.’ After that call, I got so much courage. I thought, ‘Break whatever you want to break. My wife is with me. I can take on the world. I don’t care.’” About Raj Kundra's case {{/usCountry}}

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Raj became embroiled in a high-profile pornography case in 2021 after the Mumbai Police Crime Branch uncovered an alleged racket involving the production and distribution of pornographic content through mobile applications. The investigation began after police raided a bungalow in Madh Island in February 2021, where they allegedly found women shooting adult films. The probe later led investigators to apps such as Hotshots and Bollyfame.

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Raj was arrested on July 19, 2021, after police alleged that he was involved in the production and distribution of the content. Investigators claimed that his company, Viaan Industries, helped operate the Hotshots app and that evidence, including WhatsApp conversations, emails and electronic devices, linked him to its operations.

In September 2021, the Crime Branch filed a 1,467-page supplementary chargesheet naming Raj and three others. Police described him as a key facilitator in the alleged racket and claimed that the videos were monetised through subscriptions. Raj, however, denied the allegations and maintained that he was being made a scapegoat.

Raj was granted bail by a Mumbai magistrate on September 20, 2021. The court, while granting bail, noted that the element of inducement required for the cheating allegation appeared to be missing based on the material before it.

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In 2026, Raj has continued to speak publicly about the case and his time in custody. He also made a film inspired by his experience, UT69. He was last seen on the reality show The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar, where he was eliminated early in the competition.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918