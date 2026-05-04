Raja Shivaji box office collection day 4: Riteish Deshmukh film sees sharp dip on Monday, crosses ₹39 crore

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 4: The much-anticipated historical drama Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role, is now playing in theatres. The film hit theatres on May 1 amid massive buzz and opened to record-breaking numbers. Although it went on to set a new benchmark with the biggest opening ever for a Marathi film, it received mixed reviews. (Also read: Raja Shivaji review: This epic drama, starring Riteish Deshmukh is more admirable than riveting) Raja Shivaji box office collection day 4: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Abhishek Bachchan and others star in it.

Raja Shivaji box office update The latest update on Sacnilk states that Raja Shivaji has collected ₹5.6 crore on its fourth day of release, which is also its first Monday in theatres. A dip was expected in the numbers. Raja Shivaji collected ₹11.35 crore on its opening day, and showed a steady momentum during its first weekend, collecting on ₹10.55 crore on Saturday and ₹12 crore on Sunday, respectively.

This brings the total India gross collections to ₹46.95 crore and the total India net collections to ₹39.50 crore so far. Although the film clashed with Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, it did not impact the haul of Raja Shivaji. It will be interesting to see whether Raja Shivaji is able to maintain the momentum throughout the rest of the week.

About Raja Shivaji Raja Shivaji also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi and Amole Gupte. One of the highlights for many viewers has been Salman Khan's special appearance, which has been receiving strong reactions in theatres. The film also marks the acting debut of Riteish and Genelia's son, Rahyl.

After the film's release, Riteish took to Instagram and shared a video where he urged viewers not to share videos from the film and post spoilers. He said in Marathi, "Namaskar! We have released the film Raja Shivaji, based on the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. You have watched this film with your own eyes and given such a great response to it. The entire team of Raja Shivaji and I are deeply indebted to you for that."

He continued, "I have only one request. I understand your feelings. Many of you are making videos inside theatres and posting them online. I kindly request you not to post videos."

He also shared a caption in Marathi that translates to, "A humble request: Please do not upload videos on social media while watching the movie."