Rajesh Khattar's wife Vandana says he didn't want to marry again after divorce from Neliima Azeem: 'Live-in kar lo'

Vandana Sajnani, the wife of actor Rajesh Khattar, has said that he wasn't ready to 'marry again' after his relationship with ex-wife Neliima Azeem fell apart.

She said in an interview that Rajesh was willing to enter into a 'live-in' relationship, but wasn't particularly looking to 'get into matrimony'. Vandana and Rajesh tied the knot in 2008. They have a son.

Asked about getting into a relationship with the decade-older Rajesh, Vandana told Bollywood Bubble, "I was single, I had never been married, I had no baby, and here's a man who had been through all of that." She said that she had to convince him to get married because he 'never wanted to marry again'. Rajesh and Neliima were married from 1990 to 2001, and have one son -- actor Ishaan Khatter.

Vandana said that she has a friendly bond with Neliima, but because of the lockdown, they haven't been able to meet as much as they'd like to. "Ishaan has been very much in touch with all of us, especially in these times, when Rajesh was in hospital with Covid," she said, adding that Neliima has visited even during the last year.

Neliima in an interview earlier this year had spoken about the failure of her marriage with Rajesh. "The second marriage would have lasted if certain things didn't happen which were difficult to encounter... It was difficult, it was an impossible feat. I think it would have worked out if there was more control and more logic and sense it in. But it went, it flew out. And it happens in Bombay with all the struggle and with all the pressures, sometimes people succumb to it. But I have the ability to get up and start walking again, and I have these lovely boys in my life, my sons (Shahid and Ishaan), they were a great inspiration for me and a source of so much happiness and encouragement," she told Bollywood Bubble.