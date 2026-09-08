Rajesh Sharma reveals real reason behind hospitalisation on Prabhas' Fauzi set, dismisses earlier claims

In July this year, actor Sudipa Chatterjee issued a press note revealing that actor Rajesh Sharma had been hospitalised after reportedly suffering an insect bite on the set of Prabhas’ upcoming film Fauzi. However, in a recent interview with NDTV, Rajesh has now shared a health update and dismissed reports that an insect bite led to his hospitalisation.

Rajesh Sharma reveals reason behind hospitalisation

Actor Rajesh Sharma reveals diabetes led to severe infection.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rajesh revealed what actually happened and said that he had been dealing with a skin problem in his right leg for a long time. His condition worsened as his diabetes levels were high, although he initially did not realise how serious the situation was. He added that his treatment is now over and that he is recovering, with hopes of returning to work within a week.

Dismissing reports of an insect bite, he said, "It's false news. Nothing happened on Prabhas's film set. Neither Prabhas nor the unit was responsible in any way. They are nice people. Nothing happened in Hyderabad while I was shooting there. After I flew back to Kolkata, in a day or two, the situation became severe. Because my diabetes was very high and I didn't take it seriously at the beginning."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He further defended Sudipa and said, "I have had a skin problem in my right leg for long. From there, I have got the infection. She's a good friend. Out of concern, she posted that. But she was wrong informed." What Sudipa Chatterjee had written {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further defended Sudipa and said, "I have had a skin problem in my right leg for long. From there, I have got the infection. She's a good friend. Out of concern, she posted that. But she was wrong informed." What Sudipa Chatterjee had written {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Sudipa took to Instagram and shared a statement on behalf of Rajesh’s family, which read, "Actor Rajesh Sharma reportedly suffered an insect bite-possibly from a bug or a poisonous spider-while shooting at Ramoji Film City for a film starring renowned actor Prabhas. After pack-up, Rajesh was chatting with local technicians in an area surrounded by dense vegetation when he felt an insect bite. As it did not seem serious at the time, he continued without seeking immediate medical attention.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"But six hours later, the actor began experiencing severe pain in his right leg and felt unwell. “Despite his worsening condition, he boarded a flight back to Kolkata. During the journey, he developed a high fever, became increasingly restless, and his health deteriorated further. The following day, he was admitted to Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria. More than a day has passed since his hospitalisation but he suffers from high fever, breathlessness and a progressing infection in his right leg." the note further read.

Prabhas is currently shooting for Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauzi and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. Meanwhile, Rajesh is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Haiwaan. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Saiyami Kher in key roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11.