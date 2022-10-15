After sharing 'wedding pic', Rajev Paul clarifies he's not actually married: ‘Khush rehne do yaar’

Rajev Paul has clarified that he has not gotten married after his photo from Friday night got quite some attention on social media. Rajev had shared a photo that showed him dressed like a groom, holding a woman dressed like a bride. His caption and the congratulatory comments on the post made it appear as if Rajev had gotten married for a second time. (Also read: Rajev Paul ties knot for second time after ex-wife Delnaaz Irani exchanges rings with beau?)

Now, in a new post, he has said that such is not the case. He was quite amused with all the confusion that his post caused. “Combination of bad internet and low battery after a fun post results in a post going viral. Fact. All the family members of my show SSK2 are actually getting re-married. Including my character GiriRaj Oswal. That's exactly what I said. Once bitten twice shy. All are getting married Happiness for all,” he wrote, talking about his daily soap Sasural Simar Ka 2.

He added, “But I appreciate all the love that I accidentally received from my friends from the media and the industry, actually congratulating me for my supposed marriage. Thank you so much... Magar why are you all so keen to get me married.. Khush rehne do na yaar (Let me stay happy). Happiness for all nevertheless."

Earlier in his first post, Rajev wrote, “They say once bitten twice shy...But still.. It's worth a try...Once again...all the vows...the rituals...Itne saare log shaadi kar rahe hai Koi Karwa Chauth mana raha hai... Well...now it's time.. Happiness for all."

Rajev was earlier married to actor Delnaaz Irani. They got divorced in 2012 after 14 years together. In 2013, they appeared on Bigg Boss as well. Recently, Delnaaz, too, revealed that she has exchanged promise rings with her boyfriend DJ Percy Karkaria. They do not plan to get married.

