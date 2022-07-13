Rajkummar Rao reveals he was rejected over ridiculous reasons like height, eyebrows: 'What about acting?'

Rajkummar Rao has shared a list of ridiculous things said about his appearance during his struggling period. The actor has a National Film Award in his resume and has proved his mettle over his more-than-a-decade-long-journey in Bollywood. The actor will now be seen along with actor Sanya Malhotra in HIT: The First Case. Also read: Rajkummar Rao says 'nepotism will always be there' in film industry ‘but your work and talent will speak’

Rajkummar was noticed as Adarsh in Dibakar Banerjee's 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhokha. He said is thankful to Dibakar and casting director Atul Mongia for choosing him for his acting talent regardless of his looks. On being asked to share some ridiculous reasons he was given, while being rejected for films, Rajkummar told Bollywood Bubble in a recent interview, “I was told so many things. You are not tall enough, your built is not right, your eyebrows are not in a certain shape and very weird things. And I was like what, what about acting? wo kisko chahiye (does anyone want that)."

He added, "I am glad Dibakar wanted that and Atul Mongia saw that, the casting director of my first film (Love Sex Aur Dhokha). That’s the thing which will take you forward and nothing else. Eventually, the talent stays and nothing else remains.”

Rajkummar was last seen as a gay police officer in Badhaai Do. The film starred Bhumi Pednekar as well. He is currently busy with the promotions of his next, HIT: The First Case. He plays the role of a police officer suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder in the film. It is a thriller directed by Sailesh Kolanu, scheduled to release in theatres on July 15. Among his lineup of films are Mr And Mrs Mahi that will unite him with his Roohi co-star Janhvi Kapoor. The actor also has Bheed and Monica O My Darling in pipeline.

