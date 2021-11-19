Rajkummar Rao's sister-in-law Parnalekha shares unseen wedding pic to welcome him to the family, Patralekhaa reacts

Rajkummar Rao's sister-in-law Parnalekha shared a happy picture from the actor's wedding to Patralekhaa and welcomed him to their family. The actors tied the knot earlier this week.

In the picture, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are seen dressed in their wedding trousseau while Parnalekha and other family members posed with them. The group appeared to be cheering out loud when the photo was taken.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Parnalekha wrote in the caption: “To love and to the sanctity of marriage. Welcome to the family, Raj! Our love and our gratitude knows no bounds. #mytribe #patraj.”

Taking to the comments section, Rajkummar dropped a few emojis while Patralekhaa dropped a compliment. “You look stunning Sils..” she wrote.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa got married on November 15 in Chandigarh. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the couple posted wedding pictures and shared the news of their marriage with fans.

Rajkummar wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond.”

“I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever...” Patralekhaa wrote.

The couple returned to Mumbai on Thursday. Making their first public appearance as a married couple, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa posed for the paparazzi outside the Mumbai airport. He was dressed in a loose white shirt and white pants, while she wore a red saree. Her minimalist mangalsutra caught everyone's attention.

One photographer tried to get Patralekhaa’s attention by calling her ‘bhabhiji’. She looked at Rajkummar, repeated the word, and burst out laughing.