Interview || Rajkummar Rao says ‘not having a film background' gave him freedom to find his own voice

Actor Rajkummar Rao has showcased his versatility by taking on a wide range of roles across different genres, from supernatural and comedy to thriller to gangster drama and rom-com, all within the span of a year. He credits his outsider status in Bollywood for allowing him the creative freedom to experiment and find his unique voice as an actor. Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Maalik.

On being an outsider

Rajkummar made his debut with the anthology film Love Sex Aur Dhokha, going on to take supporting parts in films such as Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 2 and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. He received acclaim with his roles in Kai Po Che, CityLights and Shahid.

Looking back at his roots, Rajkummar feels his outsider status has worked in his favour.

“Not having a film background gave me the freedom to find my own voice. There were no expectations to follow a path. I am very proud of my journey and would not trade it for anything else. And it definitely helped me stay grounded,” Rajkummar tells us.

Lately, he has featured in projects such as Stree, Maalik, Bhool Chuk Maaf and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. We ask him whether experimenting with diverse films is a conscious effort to escape stereotypes, and he is quick to note, “Yes, very much so."

“I’ve always wanted to explore as many kinds of stories and characters as possible. Whether it’s something serious or something lighthearted, I want to keep discovering new parts of myself as an actor. It keeps the work exciting and real,” adds the actor, who will soon embrace fatherhood.

On staying true to the artistic vision

Talking about striking a balance between staying true to the artistic vision with the commercial realities, Rajkummar shares, “It’s a balancing act, but I don’t think they always have to clash.”

“Some of the most meaningful films I’ve done have also done well commercially. I think if your choices come from an honest place, they connect with people. That’s always been my approach- Do the work that matters to me and trust that it will find its audience,” he adds.

On the responsibility that comes with star status

Rajkummar acknowledges the responsibility that comes with his growing star status, recognising that many people look up to him, and is mindful of the impact his actions and choices may have. That’s why he is very selective about the brands that he endorses.

“For me, endorsing a brand isn’t just a business decision. It reflects who I am and what I stand for. People, especially younger audiences, pay attention to these choices. So, I take that responsibility extremely seriously,” says Rajkummar, who recently became the face of home improvement and lifestyle retailers MR. DIY.

He explains, “Like this one comes with a no-fuss approach, which I relate to. It’s not trying to be flashy or over-the-top. It’s about being useful and accessible, and I think that’s something that matches how I see myself too… Whether it’s a product or a message, I look for something that adds value or speaks to people in a genuine way. I stay away from anything that feels superficial or isn’t in line with how I live my life. If I don’t connect with it personally, I won’t promote it.”

Rajkummar goes on to give an example, saying, “Yes, there have been a few. One in particular was very tempting in terms of exposure and money, but the message didn’t sit right with me. It didn’t feel like something I could stand behind, so I passed”.

“At the end of the day, I have to be okay with my choices, even off screen,” he wraps up.