Rajpal Yadav opens up on 10-year age gap with wife Radha: ‘Langoor ko hoor mil gayi…’

During the chat, Rajpal shared how his father-in-law first reacted to him – having seen him only through a still from one of his films. He said his father-in-law was shocked when he saw him in a still from Jungle. Rajpal also added that Radha has always been straightforward, especially when it comes to his work.

Looking back at how it all started, Rajpal said, “We met in Calgary. Even today, I don’t understand how a man from Uttar Pradesh found a life partner there. But it turned out beautifully, I didn’t realise then that she would become my backbone…My aunt used to say, ‘Langoor ko hoor mil gayi’ (a plain man got a beautiful wife), and I used to feel the same.”

Actor Rajpal Yadav , who has been married to Radha Yadav for over a decade, recently opened up about the more than 10-year age gap between them. The actor revealed that their relationship had left many family members and friends surprised in the early days, with several even quizzing him on how he managed to win her over.

Opening up about their bond, Rajpal said, “I respect her a lot. There’s an age gap of 10–12 years between us, but our communication has always been strong. In fact, when we met, her Hindi was better than mine. She knew five languages… A lot of my friends still ask me, ‘How did you manage this?’ She buys my clothes. I trust her choices – if she could choose me, she can choose anything well. She manages all my expenses. I’m not someone who keeps track of accounts too much.”

More about Rajpal Yadav Rajpal Yadav got married to Radha in 2003, with whom he shares two daughters. He also has one daughter from his first wife, who died after childbirth.

In recent times, Rajpal has been in the news for his legal woes. He was sent to Tihar Jail in connection with a ₹9 crore debt and cheque bounce case in February this year. However, the actor was granted interim bail on February 16, and is now back to completing his work commitments. Later, the Delhi High Court also clarified that Rajpal would not be taken back into custody even after the earlier interim order was vacated.

He was most recently seen in the horror comedy film Bhooth Bangla. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the horror-comedy stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, alongside Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu and others in key roles. Bhooth Bangla was released in theatres on April 17.