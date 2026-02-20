Exclusive! Rajpal Yadav, wife Radha Yadav on legal battle: Taking it one step at a time

Days after being granted interim bail and walking out of Tihar Jail on February 17 in a ₹9 crore cheque bounce case, actor Rajpal Yadav is choosing reflection over reaction. The 54-year-old, who travelled with his wife, Radha Yadav, to his hometown in UP soon after his release, says the legal battle is far from over. Rajpal and Radha Yadav

Opening up about the entire ordeal, Radha says they are approaching the situation “one step at a time”.

Reflecting on his time in jail, Rajpal shares, “The most difficult part was being away from my family. Beyond that, I accepted the routine. I would wake up early and focus on breathing exercises and maintaining mental balance.” On the legal front, he says, “This matter has been ongoing for many years. I believed it was right to handle it legally.”

Radha adds, “Every possible legal and respectful option was explored. Sometimes resolution is not just about willingness, it also depends on timing.”



Speaking about how he is currently focusing on happy times after getting interim bail Rajpal Yadav says, “After my release, I went straight to my niece’s wedding in Shahjahanpur and was grateful to be with my family. Being around loved ones in that moment meant a great deal after a difficult phase.”

Although the couple didn’t name the industry colleagues who contributed towards helping settle the loan amount, he expresses gratitude, saying, “I am grateful for the love and goodwill I have received. What stayed with me most during this phase was the faith of people: audiences, colleagues, and well-wishers. For someone like me, respect, time, and being heard matter more than anything else.”

The actor’s wife Radha Yadav adds, “Support, when it comes, is received with gratitude..Many people reached out with concern and encouragement. We are thankful for every gesture, whether public or private.”

Sharing his plans for the near future, the actor says, “I will continue to respect the court and comply with every direction. I have maintained the same stand from the beginning and will allow the legal process to take its course.” While Rajpal admits that the case has left his shooting schedules in limbo he says he is confident about getting back to the sets eventually. “Work schedules may fluctuate temporarily but I will resume work gradually and responsibly. Acting has been my life for many years, and I remain committed to it.”