Rajpal Yadav slams those diminishing his reputation over court case: 'Still get 500 selfies clicked at every airport'

Actor Rajpal Yadav has taken a dim view of those trying to ‘diminish’ his work and reputation over his recent financial and legal troubles. Describing himself as a student of cinema, Rajpal added that he remains popular and that his difficulties should not be reflected in his work. The conversation was about the bounced cheque case that saw him briefly jailed earlier this year.

Rajpal Yadav on bouncing back

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav surrendered to the Tihar Jail authorities in Delhi. (Instagram/@rajpalofficial)

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Talking to ANI, Rajpal Yadav said, “I am dedicated to my career. I am an art student of Indian cinema. If I owe money to 100-200 people in the last 30-40 years, from the village to here, then it will reach their homes. It doesn't matter, because I know where it is. But I would like to ask: when the fund is in trouble, how can they bet on the artist's entire biodata? Rajpal Yadav, whether in trouble or in goodness, gets 500 selfies clicked at every airport. Rajpal is such a responsible actor in this world. No one can buy me for 5 crores, 10 crores, 100 crores, 250 crores because I have been sold in the name of art since childhood. No one can buy me for money. Believe me on this.”

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{{^usCountry}} The actor described himself as a priest of theatre and films and reiterated that he will give back to society and his vocation. “In my life journey, taking the journey of acting, taking the journey of acting, in which I am a priest of theatre and films, even if you call it a loss, whatever you call it, but 100% I will definitely make something and give it to you, so that you can see what Rajpal has done from 2000 to 2026. It may take a year or two for that. I said from the first day that I was never lost. Neither by making films, nor by making a house, nor by making a career,” Rajpal Yadav added. Rajpal Yadav's legal troubles {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor described himself as a priest of theatre and films and reiterated that he will give back to society and his vocation. “In my life journey, taking the journey of acting, taking the journey of acting, in which I am a priest of theatre and films, even if you call it a loss, whatever you call it, but 100% I will definitely make something and give it to you, so that you can see what Rajpal has done from 2000 to 2026. It may take a year or two for that. I said from the first day that I was never lost. Neither by making films, nor by making a house, nor by making a career,” Rajpal Yadav added. Rajpal Yadav's legal troubles {{/usCountry}}

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In July, the Delhi High Court upheld the convictions and sentences of the actor and his wife, Radha Yadav, in multiple cheque-dishonour cases arising from a financial dispute with Murli Projects Pvt. Ltd. The Court found that despite multiple opportunities spread over a considerable period, Rajpal Yadav failed to honour the undertakings furnished before the Court, forcing it to eventually direct him to surrender before the jail authorities. The actor spent a few days in jail and was eventually released after he repaid part of the amount to the complainant.

On the work front, Rajpal Yadav was last seen in the film Welcome to the Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and others. He had previously appeared in Bhooth Bangla, also starring Akshay.