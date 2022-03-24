Rakhi Sawant on Salman Khan's court summons: ‘He hasn't achieved the happiness of life. If you press his sore point…’

Actor Salman Khan has found a supporter in his loyal friend Rakhi Sawant amid his latest court case. Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Tuesday issued a process against actor Salman Khan and his bodyguard for allegedly threatening and insulting a television journalist. The court has directed them to appear before it on April 5. (Also read: Salman Khan, mobbed outside restaurant, walks away quietly; fans say ‘bhai ka swag hai’. Watch)

Ashok Pandey, a TV journalist, had filed a private complaint before the court, alleging that on April 24, 2019, while he was travelling in Andheri, he had seen the actor riding a bicycle in the wee hours. He said that after taking permission from the actor’s bodyguard, he started filming him. But the actor saw it and allegedly told the bodyguard to thrash him. He further alleged that Salman assaulted him and later snatched his phone.

Rakhi, in an interview to The Times of India, said that Salman is also ‘human’ and it is natural for him to react when pressed. “See no media is ever bad, but when you become a big star, a few questions hurt you. Salman’s movies are super hit, he has millions of fans but somewhere, he has not achieved the happiness of life. I think he has got everything, but at times he is in loss too. If you press his sore point then he too can get pissed, he is human," she said.

"You don’t know but Salman is always stressed when his movies release, he wouldn’t want to fall in front of his fans. If someone poses a wrong question, then he can get angry, he is a real human being so he may have said something, but I don’t think anyone should file a case against him,” she added.

Salman and his family helped Rakhi financially for the treatment of her mother. She had expressed gratitude to him multiple times. He also got her on board his reality show Bigg Boss, getting her work when she needed it the most.

