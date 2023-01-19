Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh Sawant slams Sherlyn Chopra, amid police detention: ‘Rakhi is a samaj sevak'

Rakhi Sawant was detained by Amboli police station for questioning in connection with a complaint filed against her by a female model. She is currently being questioned for leaking inappropriate photos and videos of the model. Now Rakhi's brother Rakesh Sawant has thrown light into her arrest which was based on a complaint made by Sherlyn Chopra. (Also read: Rakhi Sawant detained by Mumbai police for interrogation)

Speaking to Zoom about Rakhi's arrest, Rakesh said that her sister wasn't able to cooperate with the investigation because of the critical health condition of her mother. "ICU mei hai, critical stage pe hai. Police investigation poori nahi kar paayi thi isliye shayad wo cross kar gayi wo limit. Isiliye Rakhi ko arrest kia hai." (Our mother is critical and is in ICU. Rakhi wasn't able to fully cooperate with the police investigation and that time limit was crossed. Which is why Rakhi has been arrested.)

Rakesh further hailed Rakhi as 'Maharashtra ki jaan' and slammed Sherlyn Chopra for creating such a fuss. He said, "Mujhe lagta hai ye sab... Sherlyn giri hui hai, sharmnaak baat hai usne kisi ko bhi nahi chhoda. Poora Hindustan usko thu thu karti hai, lekin usko itna samajhna chaiye ki Rakhi ek samaj sevak hai, ek Maharashtra ki jaan hai, shaan hai. Aise mei aisi harkat karna usko shobha nahi deta, aise mei bhagwan humare saath hai, Ma ka aashirwad hai kuch nahi hoga Rakhi ko." (I think that all this is... Sherlyn has no standards, its a matter of shame that she has spared no one. The entire Hindustan is ashamed of her, but she must understand that Rakhi is a social worker, she is the lifeline of Maharashtra, and makes us proud. After all of this, doing these things doesn't suit her. We have the blessings of god and our mother and nothing will happen to Rakhi.)

Last year, an First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Rakhi and advocate Falguni Brahmbhatt. The complainant accused Rakhi and her associate of using objectionable video and language during a public conference. It has been registered under IPC sections 354A, 500, 504, 509 & IT ACT 67A.

In October last year, Sherlyn had filed a complaint against Raj Kundra and his wife, actor Shilpa Shetty for fraud and mental harassment. The businessman was being investigated for his connection to apps that created content that has been alleged to be pornographic in nature. Raj, in his defence, had reportedly said that it was simply adult content.

Rakhi recently made news with her private life after photos from her secret wedding went viral. She got married to her boyfriend Adil Khan last year. She announced her wedding on social media and wrote, “Finally, I’m happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil.” Adil who initially dismissed their wedding claims, later accepted it.

