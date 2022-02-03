Rakhi Sawant threatens paps with 500 crore defamation case, gets told Nora Fatehi ‘fails’ in front of her. Watch

Rakhi Sawant posed for the paparazzi after Shamita Shetty’s birthday party on Wednesday. She strutted down an empty street and struck different poses for them. At one point, one of the photographers complimented her by saying that she has outdone Nora Fatehi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Aapke saamne toh Nora bhi fail hai aaj (You put even Nora to shame today),” he said. Rakhi’s instant reply was, “But I love Nora.”

Later, as the paparazzi crowded around Rakhi to take pictures, she asked them to move back and even threatened to take legal action against them if anyone accidentally touched her. “Agar kisine mujhe chhua, 500 crore ka maanahani ka daawa karungi (If anyone touches me, I will file a ₹500 crore defamation case),” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rakhi was recently seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 15. Her husband Ritesh Singh also participated in the show. It was the first time his identity was revealed to the world.

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi said that Ritesh, his parents and her mother cried when her marriage was constantly questioned on the previous season of the show. He offered to come to India and host a wedding reception but she asked him to join him on Bigg Boss 15.

Also see: Rakhi Sawant poses with Ritesh after Bigg Boss 15 exit, asks paparazzi ‘how’s my husband’, they reply ‘ekdum kadak’

Ritesh is still legally married to Snigdha Priya and has claimed that she refuses to give him a divorce. Rakhi, on the show, got emotional and asked him to give her a marriage certificate. She gave him an ultimatum and added, “Agar woh pramaan patra nahi laoge, toh mujhe nahi lagta main aapke saath ghar nibha paungi, phir toh hume alag hona hoga (If you are unable to give me a marriage certificate, I don’t think we can be together, we will have to separate).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON