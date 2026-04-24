Rakul Preet Singh breaks silence on Jackky Bhagnani’s ‘situationship’ remark on their marriage: ‘Context matters'

Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani recently offered a candid glimpse into their relationship during a conversation that quickly caught public attention for one particular remark.

Rakul Preet Singh breaks silence on Jackky Bhagnani’s ‘situationship’ comment.(Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking about their bond in an interview on the YouTube channel Zingabad, the couple jokingly referred to their dynamic as a “situationship,” a comment that was widely picked up and taken out of context online. (Also read: Jackky Bhagnani describes marriage with Rakul Preet Singh as a ‘situationship’; here’s why )

Rakul Preet Singh responds to Jackky Bhagnani's ‘situationship’ comment

The remark soon went viral, prompting Rakul to step in and clarify the intent behind it. Taking to Instagram Stories, she wrote that a single line from an hour-long conversation had been turned into a headline and stressed that context and nuance matter.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She added, “Funny… until it’s not. Context matters. Nuance matters. Conversations deserve better than being reduced to clickbait. Maybe it’s time platforms take a little more responsibility for the narratives they create.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “Funny… until it’s not. Context matters. Nuance matters. Conversations deserve better than being reduced to clickbait. Maybe it’s time platforms take a little more responsibility for the narratives they create.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Rakul Preet Singh clarifies controversy over Jackky Bhagnani’s remark on their marriage. (Instagram/@rakulpreet)

{{^usCountry}} What Jackky Bhagnani said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What Jackky Bhagnani said {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the chat, Jackky explained their equation, saying, “Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship, which is, of course, we are exclusive to each other because that’s why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the chat, Jackky explained their equation, saying, “Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship, which is, of course, we are exclusive to each other because that’s why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He further spoke about their perspective on marriage, saying they are both past their early twenties and have experienced many highs and lows in life. He added that he is content as an individual and does not look for a partner to complete any emotional gap.

Rakul shared a similar view, explaining that their relationship is not about depending on each other for happiness or fulfilment. She said it is not about small expectations or frustrations, and added that she is comfortable doing things independently, believing there are more meaningful aspects of life to focus on.

About Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were in a relationship for three years before getting married on 21 February 2024. The couple had a destination wedding in Goa, celebrating their union with two ceremonies—a Sikh Anand Karaj held in the afternoon, followed by a Sindhi wedding later in the evening.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

They shared their official wedding pictures on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into the celebrations. Rakul opted for a pink-peach lehenga paired with statement diamond jewellery for the occasion. The couple also announced their wedding with a heartfelt caption, marking the moment as a forever bond.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON