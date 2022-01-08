Rakul Preet Singh reveals what she and Jackky Bhagnani connected over, says they have been dating ‘for a while’

Rakul Preet Singh opened up about her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani and said that while he made it public on her birthday last year, they have actually been together ‘for a while’. She called it a ‘great phase’ in her life.

On Rakul’s 31st birthday in October last year, Jackky shared a picture of them walking hand-in-hand, with their backs to the camera. “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart emoji). @rakulpreet,” he wrote.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Rakul talked about Jackky announcing their relationship in a post to wish her a happy birthday. “Everyone started congratulating me and I am like, ‘Guys, what are you congratulating me for?’ I didn’t understand. We have been dating for a while, it’s just that you all know it now. My friends and my family knew it. But it’s a great phase. Every time, I used to say ‘I’m single’ in all those interviews. Now it’s a good phase,” she said.

When Rakul was asked what she likes about Jackky, she said, “We are both very similar people and we both prioritise our work in a similar way, we both are family-oriented people, we both love working out and eating healthy. I think that’s what we connected on.”

Last month, on Jackky’s birthday, Rakul shared a picture of him along with a heartfelt message. “Happpy happpy b’dayyy, my sunshine. May you always keep smiling and spreading smiles the way you do! You know I wish you all that you desire #happybday @jackkybhagnani,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

