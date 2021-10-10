Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh confirm relationship on her 31st birthday, Kriti Sanon whistles for them

Actor Jackky Bhagnani has confessed his love for actor Rakul Preet Singh on the occasion of her 31st birthday. He shared a sweet picture to wish her on the special day along with a romantic message.

The picture shows Jackky and Rakul walking hand-in-hand, with their backs towards the camera. He wrote along with it, "Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart emoji). @rakulpreet." He added several hug emojis at the end.

Rakul dropped a few heart and kiss emojis on the post. She shared the same picture on her Instagram account and wrote, "Thankyouuuu my (heart emoji)! You have been my biggest gift this year! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! (heart emojis) here is to making more memories together (heart emojis) @jackkybhagnani."

Their industry colleagues and fans were quick to notice the official confirmation of their relationship. Kriti Sanon wrote, “*whistle*” in the comments section. Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kajal Agarwal, Patralekhaa and Sophie Choudry showered the post with heart emojis.

It seems some were already aware of the relationship. Actor Lakshmi Manchu reacted, “Maseltov! About time this love is celebrated loud and wild!” Stylist Neeraja Kona commented, “Awwwww I concurrrrr with Lakku!! It’s abtttt time …. So happiesssss for you both.”

Rakul had once opened up about the kind of partner she would like to have. She had told Khush Wedding magazine, "My partner should have a passion and purpose in life. I come from a close-knit family and grew up in an army background. So, he should surely be someone who enjoys a healthy lifestyle.”

Talking about her wedding plans, she had said, “It has to be an intimate affair with 100 close friends and family. It should preferably be a destination wedding at a beach.”

Rakul has acted in several films in Hindi and Telugu. She was last seen in Arjun Kapoor-starrer, Sardar Ka Grandson. Jackky was an actor but has now ventured into production. BellBottom was his latest co-production.