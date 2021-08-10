Tiger Shroff makes Hindi singing debut with reprised version of Vande Mataram by Jackky Bhagnani

Vande Mataram evokes patriotism and has the power to give goosebumps to anyone who listens to it. And now, the national song is set to get a reprised version for which actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, choreographer Remo D’Souza and Tiger Shroff have collaborated.

What makes it more special is that Shroff has given the vocals, marking his debut singing in Hindi. Talking about how the song came about, Shroff says that Bhagnani called him and said there’s a song that he wanted him to hear.

“I fell in love with this composition by Vishal Mishra. Jackky thought after singing those singles, I will be ready for a song like this. I am just glad, I am grateful to him for giving me this chance,” shares the 31-year-old, who has previously sung two singles.

Shroff has been taking singing lessons from Suzanne D’Mello. “She’s very talented, I do my vocal lessons with her. She really helped me out through and through with the recording, the notes, pitching and all. I’m lucky to have her. Also, Vishal is a mastermind. I’m lucky we got a great team,” he gushes.

Bhagnani, revealing what prompted him to come up with this idea, admits being a huge fan of music composer AR Rahman’s Vande Mataram, and that he always had a dream of doing one version of it.

“A patriot at heart, I was working on it for two years. I thought the best time to put it out was right now,” he says, adding, “I thought Tiger was the best person to sing it, mainly because he has a lovely voice and a sense of honesty. He’s the only youth icon in the country who can perform and sing at the same time. There was no one better than him to do it.”

Choreographing it was D’Souza. Ask him how tough is was to come up with steps for a fine dancer like Shroff, and he quips, “Nothing on Tiger is tough. It’s an exciting challenge to see how many boundaries you can push with him.”

Calling Vande Mataram more of a “feeling” than a “song”, the choreographer adds, “When Jackky played me this rendition, I was completely on to do this, it’s so beautiful. I’m glad I’m a part of this. Tiger has done a fabulous job singing it and dancing wise we all know what he can do. It’s been a great experience directing something so special.”