Ram Gopal Varma claims Ramayana Part 1's budget is under ₹800 crore as he slams critics ‘jealous’ of its success, says sequel will earn 10 times more

He then claimed that the budget for Ramayana: Part 1 was not even ₹1,000 crore. He wrote, "I got to know that the actual cost of Part 1 is a little less than 800, and that includes mutually beneficial deals, global tax benefits, subsidy elements, etc which will all eventually bring the cost to less than that. And not only me, but any reasonably experienced, film-maker by seeing the film, can see the cost can’t be more than that. Also, many are stupid to assume that both parts will cost same. That’s like thinking the cost before the interval and post-interval will be the same in a film ..I know of films where 50% of the cost was just the climax."

On Sunday, Ram Gopal Varma took to X and penned a note about the euphoria surrounding Ramayana. He wrote, "Even for the best of my films she din’t do this, but my mother has been buying tickets of @malhotra_namit ‘s #Ramayana for the servants, watch men etc in the building complex she lives, and inspite of this kind of euphoria leading it to breaking all box office records and fast emerging as the BIGGEST HIT EVER in INDIAN CINEMATIC HISTORY, still a lot of noise is being made by many jealous that the collections are still not enough because it’s 2000 cr a piece making it 4000 for 2."

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has faced criticism over its portrayal of Sita as a warrior, with some also questioning the film's casting. However, despite the backlash, the film has crossed ₹1,300 crore worldwide in just 11 days and continues to enjoy a strong run at the box office. Amid its success, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma , who has watched the film twice, has claimed that the budget for Part 1 is less than ₹800 crore and hit out at those he believed were jealous of the film's success.

Ram Gopal Varma further claimed that a significant portion of the budget went towards creating the elaborate world of Ramayana, which could later be used as an asset for gaming and other ventures, as well as for the film's second part. He praised producer Namit Malhotra's long-term vision, adding that most Bollywood filmmakers, trade analysts and self-proclaimed experts might not fully understand this approach.

He further said that, given Ramayana's current box-office performance, Namit Malhotra could recover the entire cost of the first part, or possibly even both parts, through the first instalment itself. He added that the non-theatrical revenue from the first part and the earnings from the second could provide further financial gains. According to RGV, this could allow Namit to invest in several ambitious ventures that even the biggest production houses across North and South India have not been able to undertake, potentially putting him ahead of some of Hollywood's biggest names.

Calling Namit the "biggest mega filmmaker", RGV added, "And the fact that the most fantastic action set pieces will be in part 2 starting from the Hanuman acts, Vaanar Sena, Ram Sethu, Lanka dhahanam, Sita in Lanka, Kumbha Karan’s death, Ravan vadh and many many more just to name a few, and going by the extraordinary proven Vision of Namit Malhotra’s combination of strategy, business acumen, creative understanding and visionary outlook, If KGF 2 did around 5 times more than KGF 1, I am convinced that Ramayana 2 will do 10 times more than Ramayana part 1...If you disagree, we will talk in 2028."