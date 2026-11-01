Ram Gopal Varma defends violence in films amid scrutiny after Andhra Pradesh chainsaw attack; internet says cinema has responsibility

The entire nation is in shock after the news that a 15-year-old and another student were injured by a chainsaw and are critical after Friday’s attack in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district. After the incident, several users on social media questioned whether the recent A-rated films with a lot of bloodshed and gore play a key role in normalising such violence. Ram Gopal Varma has defended violence in films.

What RGV said Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma came to the defense of films after several X users posted pictures and videos from recent releases like Animal and KGF to point out how these films show violence without consequence. Ram Gopal Varma wrote, “Blaming films for rise in violence is like , blaming Ramayana for rise in kidnappings.”

But the internet was not having the defense, and quickly responded in the comments with their own reason as to how cinema does have a role to play in shaping young minds in a society.

One user wrote, “Stop pretending cinema has zero social responsibility by bringing in historical references. That's not going to wash away or lessen your role. Some of the most cruel and gruesome murders are made to look so chill and heroic in movies that even our 8-year-olds are growing up like monsters.. It's time you guys take some shame and responsibility for what you put out there and do your part in curbing this.”

Another said, “Nobody is saying films directly cause crime but pretending cinema has zero influence on society is equally stupid. Cinema shapes perceptions, normalises behaviour and influences what audiences celebrate.”