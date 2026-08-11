Ram Gopal Varma’s Police Company to explore Dawood Ibrahim’s underworld era; Harshvardhan Rane set to lead

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is making a return to the realm of the underbelly of Mumbai. He is all set to make his next movie titled Police Company, with T-Series bankrolling the project. The film has been inspired by the fight against organised crime by the Mumbai police force. It will be headlined by Harshvardhan Rane.

The announcement

Ram Gopal Varma to explore Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Rajan’s underworld in Police Company; Harshvardhan Rane set to lead the movie as Daya Nayak.

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Ram shared the name of the movie and its concept via social media to give people some insights about his movie’s plot. Explaining the distinction between a criminal gang and a strong police force, Ram said, “My NEXT film's NAME being produced by T SERIES is .. POLICE COMPANY. With the tagline 'It Is More Dangerous Than D Company'. The police is an institution, and an underworld company is a money-making organisation.. But when an institution is given extra powers, it will soon become a company.”

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{{^usCountry}} This movie returns to a period in Mumbai’s underground world when there was great violence. Ram remembered that after Dawood Ibrahim got rid of all those rival gangs, he managed to make his own gang, which later got the name D Company. He wrote, "After DAWOOD IBRAHIM brutally finished most of his rival gangs, he grew his GANG into a COMPANY and then left for DUBAI, leaving his protegee CHOTA RAJAN to head the operations of D COMPANY." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This movie returns to a period in Mumbai’s underground world when there was great violence. Ram remembered that after Dawood Ibrahim got rid of all those rival gangs, he managed to make his own gang, which later got the name D Company. He wrote, "After DAWOOD IBRAHIM brutally finished most of his rival gangs, he grew his GANG into a COMPANY and then left for DUBAI, leaving his protegee CHOTA RAJAN to head the operations of D COMPANY." {{/usCountry}}

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Dawood and Chhota Rajan’s equation came crashing down due to which there was a huge change in the criminal underworld of the city. Explaining how the situation unfolded, Varma wrote, "Subsequently, a chain of events led to a split between Dawood and Rajan, which in turn caused a vacuum in the Mumbai underworld. Taking advantage of the situation, many other gangs jumped in to stake their claim for the top spot, creating a massive outburst of criminal activities," he added.

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With the underworld becoming increasingly violent, the Mumbai police responded by forming a special squad to take on the gangs. According to Ram, the squad carried out a large-scale crackdown over several years. He wrote, "In a panicky situation, a special squad was created which, between 1997 and 2004, killed more than 300 gangsters," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

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Harshvardhan Rane to play Daya Nayak

Police Company will focus on this special police squad and, in particular, Daya Nayak, one of its best-known members. Harshvardhan Rane has been chosen to portray the former police officer, marking his collaboration with Varma for the crime drama. Confirming the casting, the filmmaker wrote, “POLICE COMPANY is the story inspired by that SQUAD based on one of its team members DAYA NAYAK which is being played by HARSH VARDHAN RANE.”

Ram has also indicated that the film will feature a large ensemble cast, although the rest of the names are yet to be announced. He has promised a “huge ensemble cast,” suggesting that the story will feature several characters from the turbulent period.

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Following the announcement, in next set of his tweets, he shared the first look of his lead actor. “3 more pics of HARSHVARDHAN RANE as DAYA NAYAK in POLICE COMPANY.”

What's next for Harshvardhan?

The actor is set to appear in Milap Zaveri’s action-thriller Uniform, followed by Omung Kumar’s Silaa, and later on opposing John Abraham in Bhav Dhulia’s Force 3.