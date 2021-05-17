Ram Gopal Varma, who once praised Kangana Ranaut's acting, hints his opinions might change

Ram Gopal Varma might have agreed with Kangana Ranaut's claims about being a more versatile actor than even Hollywood legends such as Meryl Streep in March. However, the filmmaker has hinted that he could take a U-turn on his opinion in the future.

The filmmaker, in a conversation with radio host Siddharth Kannan, was asked about the tweets praising Kangana. Siddharth also pointed out that Kangana has often complained that the film industry doesn't come forward to openly praise her. Addressing the tweets, RGV said, "I can't speak for others, lekin mujhe (but to me), what I felt at that point of time when I saw the clip or a photograph or something, or trailer, I felt it. And I speak what I feel like at that moment not necessary that it is sustainable depending on some other time."

Back in March, when the trailer for Thalaivi was released, the filmmaker called it 'mind-blowing'. "Hey@KanganaTeam I might disagree with u on certain overreaches in some specific regions but I want to salute u for being so super duper special #ThalaiviTrailer is just MINDBLOWING and I am sure JAYALALITHA must be thrilled in heaven," he had tweeted.

Kangana had replied, "Hey sir... I don’t disagree with you on anything... I like and appreciate you very much, in this dead serious world where egos and prides get hurt so easily I appreciate you cause you don’t take anything seriously not even yourself.... Thank you for compliments."

He responded, "Well @KanganaTeam, anyone with strong opinions is bound to provoke extreme reactions ..I must confess I felt urs a tall claim when u compared with Hollywood greats, but I now apologise and agree 100% that no other actress in the world has ever had ur versatility."

Ram Gopal Varma recently also said that he was bothered by Kangana calling Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’. Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, he said that the comments were in poor taste, but defended her right to make them.