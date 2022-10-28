Ram Setu box office day 3 collection: Akshay Kumar film slows down a little, collects 8.5 crore

Akshay Kumar's Diwali release Ram Setu seems to be have benefited from the holidays around the festival. The film collected around ₹8.50 crore on Thursday. This takes its three-day collection to around ₹35 crore. The film did not have a Friday release and instead released on a Tuesday, a day after Diwali. It clashed with Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God which also released in theatres on the same day but has been performing comparatively lower than Ram Setu. Also read: Ram Setu movie review

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ram Setu revolves around an atheist archaeologist-turned-believer, Dr Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Satyadev Kancharana and Nassar.

According to a report on Boxofficeindia.com, Ram Setu dropped around 25 percent on day three as it collected in the ₹8-8.50 crore nett range. It states that the collections of the film are totally being held up by mass pockets due to Diwali and because it probably has more for Hindi circuits compared to urban centres.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film got mixed to positive reviews from critics. The Hindustan Times review of the film read: “Ram Setu is a throwback to the Hollywood capers from a generation ago, when Harrison Ford or Nicholas Cage would go on a globetrotting adventure to uncover an ancient archaeological secret. Ram Setu takes that genre and blends it with Indian history, mythology, and socio-political commentary. The result is an enjoyable thrill-a-minute ride that is as fun as it is clichéd. But once you look past the flaws in logic, Ram Setu emerges as a fun popcorn adventure, the kind Bollywood hasn’t produced in quite a while.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ram Setu is Akshay's fifth and last release of the year 2022 after Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Cuttputlli, the latest of which was an OTT release. He has at least four films lined up for release next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON