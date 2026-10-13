Ramayana: Anupam Kher lends his voice to Jatayu, makers unveil new poster ahead of advance bookings

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, is among the most anticipated films of the year. The film features some of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry, and now the makers have now revealed that Anupam Kher has given his voice to Jatayu's character in the upcoming epic.

Anupam Kher lends his voice to Jatayu

Anupam Kher lends his voice to Jatayu in Ramayana.

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The makers unveiled a new poster featuring Jatayu, the revered symbol of courage and dharma, who will be voiced by Anupam Kher in the film. The announcement comes just eight days before advance bookings for Ramayana Part 1 open on Dussehra, October 20.

The poster features a close-up of Jatayu, with his intense gaze taking centre stage, while a second visual captures the majestic bird with his wings spread wide. Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote, “When evil took flight, courage rose to meet it. He fought not for victory, but for what was right. Jatayu. The Wings of Dharma. Anupam Kher as Jatayu in Ramayana.”

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{{^usCountry}} In the epic, Jatayu is remembered for his courageous attempt to rescue Sita from Ravana. Despite Ravana being far more powerful, Jatayu bravely confronts him in an effort to protect her. Ramayana release date {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the epic, Jatayu is remembered for his courageous attempt to rescue Sita from Ravana. Despite Ravana being far more powerful, Jatayu bravely confronts him in an effort to protect her. Ramayana release date {{/usCountry}}

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Recently, the makers announced that Ramayana Part 1 will release worldwide on November 5, 2026. Earlier, reports had suggested that the film might release in India two days after its international debut. However, the makers clarified that the film will arrive in Indian theatres on the same day as its worldwide release.

The caption accompanying the announcement read, “On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, we celebrate the beginning of a new era. Yeh Ram ke Yug ka Aarambh hai. 🏹 Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana Part 1: In cinemas WORLDWIDE, across all premium formats, from 5th November. Advance bookings open on Dussehra.”

About Ramayana

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Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Rocking Star Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with eight-time Oscar-winning visual effects company DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

Envisioned as a two-part epic, the film will bring the story of the Ramayana to the big screen on a grand scale. The first instalment is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027. The films are planned for release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India.