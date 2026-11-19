Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 was released in theatres on November 5 to mixed reviews but has performed exceptionally well at the box office. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash has now overtaken the lifetime collections of the Kannada star’s previous biggest hit, KGF: Chapter 2. The film has crossed the ₹860 crore mark in India alone.

Ramayana box office collection

Yash plays Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1.

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The trade website Sacnilk reported a collection of ₹16.72 crore net in India for Ramayana on Thursday, taking its domestic total to ₹861.12 crore. This means that the film based on the Indian epic has surpassed the lifetime haul of Yash’s previous blockbuster, KGF: Chapter 2, which stands at ₹859.70 crore.

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Ramayana collected ₹564.50 crore in net box office in India in its first week. It collected ₹48.10 crore on its second Friday, and ₹72.90 crore and ₹75 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. On Monday, the film brought in ₹32 crore, with ₹28.60 crore on Tuesday and ₹23.20 crore on Wednesday. It has performed better in Hindi than the dubbed languages.

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{{^usCountry}} Ramayana has already surpassed the lifetime hauls of Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, Laxman Utekar’s Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava and more. It has films such as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Dangal to contend with. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramayana has already surpassed the lifetime hauls of Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, Laxman Utekar’s Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava and more. It has films such as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Dangal to contend with. {{/usCountry}}

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Ravi Dubey overwhelmed by response

Ravi Dubey, who played Lakshman in Ramayana, penned a heartfelt note on the response to the film. “On the morning of 5th November 2026, I woke up and felt something I’d forgotten the feeling of. I felt ‘seen’, and the love in it felt infinite. I think that’s all an actor truly wants. That someone gives your work a chance. That something you felt while doing it reaches someone else, and they feel enough to tell you about it. What a gift that is. I’m still in disbelief as I write this. All I feel is gratitude,” he wrote on his Instagram account.

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Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who co-wrote the screenplay with Shridhar Raghavan, and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. It stars Ranbir as Rama, Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta also star in it, with Anupam Kher voicing Jatayu. Part 2 of Ramayana was initially announced to hit screens for Diwali 2027, but it has been postponed to 2028.