Ramayana box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film sets all-time Diwali record; scores 239 crore weekend to finally overtake Adipurush

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana seems to be recovering after a good, but not great, start at the domestic box office. The most expensive Indian film ever made set a new record for a pre-Diwali release in India. But there were concerns about its earnings on the day of the festival. However, on Sunday, the film allayed all those fears to register an all-time record for Diwali

Ramayana box office update

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash play Rama and Ravana, respectively, in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ramayana began with houseful shows on day 1, netting ₹64.85 crore net in India on its opening day. The figure was low given the film’s scale, but it was still the fourth-highest opening in Bollywood history. On Friday, Ramayana fell slightly, bringing in ₹48 crore, but jumped up on Saturday to mint almost ₹70 crore net. This took its three-day domestic haul to an impressive ₹183 crore net. On Sunday, despite Diwali keeping footfalls low in part of the country, Ramayana had a great day. The film earned ₹56 crore net in India on Sunday, taking its earnings past ₹200 crore in just four days. Its domestic haul now stands at a formidable ₹239 crore.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What is worrisome for the film is that its earnings have come largely on the back of some good performance by the Hindi version. Despite Yash’s presence as Ravana, the Kannada version has started extremely slowly. It earned just ₹7.50 crore on day 1 and has lacked pace since. Of the other versions, Telugu has fared well, while Malayalam and Tamil are just filling the ranks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What is worrisome for the film is that its earnings have come largely on the back of some good performance by the Hindi version. Despite Yash’s presence as Ravana, the Kannada version has started extremely slowly. It earned just ₹7.50 crore on day 1 and has lacked pace since. Of the other versions, Telugu has fared well, while Malayalam and Tamil are just filling the ranks. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Deep Dive How much did Ramayana earn at the Indian box office by day 4? Ramayana’s domestic net collection stood at ₹215 crore by day 4. It had earned ₹32 crore net by 5 PM on Sunday, according to the live update. Has Ramayana broken the all-time Diwali box office record? The film was tracking to beat Tiger 3’s Diwali net record of ₹44.50 crore. The article said Ramayana was aiming for a ₹60 crore-plus day, but did not confirm that it had broken the record. What was Ramayana’s worldwide box office collection after three days? Ramayana’s worldwide gross reached ₹384 crore after three days, according to the related report. This total included ₹165.75 crore in overseas earnings.

Ramayana’s all-time record on Diwali

While the Diwali weekend has seen many big films released in theatres over the years, very few release on the day of the festival itself, choosing to maximise the days after Diwali. But Ramayana came out three days before it, which meant its biggest day - the first Sunday - falls on Diwali. By 9 PM, Ramayana beat Tiger 3’s all-time Diwali earnings record. The Salman Khan-starrer earned ₹44.50 crore in net box office on Diwali 2023.

Ramayana finally overtakes Adipurush

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On its opening day, Ramayana beat the opening-day hauls of blockbusters such as Pathaan ( ₹57 crore), Animal ( ₹63 crore), and Drishyam 2 ( ₹62 crore). But it fell short of Adipurush, the previous adaptation of the epic that opened at ₹86.75 crore. The trend continued on the second and third days. But thanks to its extended weekend, Ramayana managed to surpass the Prabhas-starrer on day 4. Adipurush earned ₹237 crore net in India in its first four days. Ramayana crossed the mark by the end of Sunday.

All about Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is planned as a two-part film. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The first released worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is set for Diwali 2028.