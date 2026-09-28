Ramayana BTS: Ranbir Kapoor transforms into Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi recalls being ‘awestruck’ seeing him on set

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Lord Rama in the upcoming film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. On the actor's 44th birthday on Monday, the makers have dropped a special BTS video of the making of the film, which showed his casting in the role, and delved into his transformation. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part film features Ranbir as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

BTS of Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor on the set of Ramayana, with director Nitesh Tiwari.

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In the video, director Nitesh Tiwari speaks about the importance of choosing the right actor for a film like Ramayana, given the faith and emotional connection people have with the epic. Ranbir also talks about playing Lord Rama, saying that he sees the role as a responsibility rather than just another character in a film. “It is not ki mujhe ek film offer hui hai, role exciting hai… ye ek jimmedari hai,” he said.

Sai Pallavi recalled how she imagined the image of Lord Rama from her childhood, and said, “He is a very slender Rama and his head is a little tilted… and there's a bow this way. There's a small and petite Sita. That is the image I remember from my childhood. Now suddenly I could see that Rama that I saw in my childhood and I was awestruck.”

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{{^usCountry}} The makers have also shared a look at the film’s action preparation. International action director Terry Notary has trained Ranbir for the film’s action sequences, while stunt professionals from across the world have been brought on board for the project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The makers have also shared a look at the film’s action preparation. International action director Terry Notary has trained Ranbir for the film’s action sequences, while stunt professionals from across the world have been brought on board for the project. {{/usCountry}}

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Producer Namit Malhotra has brought together Indian and international talent for the film, which aims to present the epic on a large scale while retaining its cultural roots.

About Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, ‘Ramayana’ is planned as a two-part film. The film has an ensemble cast including Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, and Kunal Kapoor, among others.

The first part is scheduled to release worldwide during Diwali 2026, while the second part is set to arrive during Diwali 2027. The films will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India.

Sony Pictures will handle global distribution, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market. The film is also planned for a worldwide IMAX release.