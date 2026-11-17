Ramayana, Dhurandhar 2 propel Indian box office past ₹15000 crore in 2026, giving Indian cinema's highest-grossing year ever
1141 Indian films released in 2026, minting over ₹15,0000 crore worldwide, largely propped up by blockbusters like Ramayana, Dhurandhar 2, and Jailer 2.
Indian cinema has come a long way since the barren days of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns. 2020 and 2021 were the two worst years in Indian cinema history in terms of box-office collections. It took the collective might of all language industries to revive theatrical business. And now, in 2026, the box office juggernaut has rolled past ₹15,000 crore for the first time. This marks a complete turnaround for an industry that was written off just five years ago.
2026: Indian cinema’s highest-grossing year
Box-office tracking data from Sacnilk reveals that Indian films have had their best year at the box office in a long time in 2026. As of November 15, six weeks before the year ends, Indian films have earned ₹11,789 crore net at the domestic box office and ₹15,637 crore gross worldwide. This is the first time Indian films have crossed this threshold, having stopped marginally short of the mark in 2025. In both 2023 and 2024, the estimated worldwide collection of Indian films was under ₹13,000 crore.
|Indian box office in 2026
|Total films
|India gross
|Overseas gross
|Worldwide gross
|1141
|₹12,247 crore
|$363 million
|₹15,637 crore
It’s a Ramayana and Dhurandhar 2 show
So far, 1263 films have released in India this year - 1141 Indian and 122 foreign. The Indian films contributed to ₹15,637 crore gross worldwide. This record collection comes on the back of the stupendous runs of Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Ramayana, which have collectively earned over ₹3,000 crore. These two films alone account for over 20% of the total gross. The two films, along with other successes like Border 2, Mirzapur, and Drishyam 3, kept Bollywood’s flag flying high in 2026.
Tamil cinema also gave its highest-grosser with Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, an ₹835-crore blockbuster, along with three other ₹200-crore hits, all starring Suriya, the most consistent star of the year. Malayalam cinema also saw a record-breaking run from Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, a ₹330-crore hit. But Telugu and Kannada films did not fare as well. The biggest releases in both languages - Peddi and Toxic, respectively - were massive box-office bombs.
Small films make merry
One of the highlights of this year’s Indian box office success was the success of small- and mid-budget films. Hanuman Ansh, a devotional film made on a budget of just ₹2 crore, was the year’s biggest success story, minting over ₹440 crore. It is the most profitable Indian film ever. Mirzapur: The Movie was also a surprise hit. With no stars, it defied conventional wisdom and brought a web series' success to the big screen, minting ₹325 crore. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, the biggest Malayalam hit of the year, was also made on a modest budget of just ₹25 crore. It grossed 13 times as much at the box office.
Hollywood’s grand success
Indian films’ total contribution at the domestic box office was ₹12,247 crore gross this year. A substantial number - over ₹1500 crore - came from foreign releases. The wrecker-in-chief here was Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The Marvel-Sony joint production earned ₹503 crore net ( ₹594 crore gross) in India, a figure that only a handful of Indian films have surpassed. Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey also scored big, minting over ₹200 crore. But the real surprise was how niche horror did in India. Obsession earned almost ₹100 crore gross, leading this list.
Can King end the year on a high?
In the six weeks that remain of 2026, there are a few big releases lined up, notably Shah Rukh Khan’s King, the actor’s first release in over three years. The action entertainer is being seen as the tentpole that could help Indian cinema end the year on a high. The last time SRK and director Sidharth Anand collaborated, it resulted in Pathaan, a ₹1050-crore blockbuster. The two would hope for an encore.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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