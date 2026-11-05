Ramayana Part 1 post-credit scene sets the stage for Sunny Deol's Lord Hanuman's arrival; watch Hanuman Chalisa sung by Diljit Dosanjh

Ramayana Part 1, also titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, saves one of its biggest reveals for the very end. Released in theatres on November 5, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. However, Sunny Deol's appearance as Lord Hanuman is what gives the closing moments an added surprise. The actor makes his appearance in a post-credit scene, offering a first glimpse of his character and setting up his role in the second installment. The brief appearance has already got fans talking, particularly those who have been eager to see Sunny step into the shoes of the much-loved mythological character.

Sunny Deol appears as Lord Hanuman in post-credit scene

Ramayana: Sunny Deol makes a powerful entry as Lord Hanuman, flies with gada in post-credit scene as Hanuman Chalisa plays.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Those who stay back until the end credits get a glimpse of Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Rather than introducing the character earlier, the makers have saved his appearance for the final sequence, using it to set up what audiences can expect from the second part.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The scene opens with a powerful musical backdrop, as Hanuman makes his entry. While his face remains hidden, a wider shot towards the end shows him flying through the air with his gada as he hails Jai Shri Ram. The Hanuman Chalisa, sung by Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Kailash Kher and Anirudh Ravichander, plays in the background, adding to the impact of the moment. The makers have revealed just enough to build curiosity around Sunny's portrayal without giving away his complete look. Before Hanuman's appearance, the film also offers a glimpse of Raghav Juyal as Meghnada, Ravana's eldest son and the crown prince of Lanka.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive What happens in the Ramayana Part 1 post-credit scene? The scene offers a first glimpse of Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, though his face remains hidden. He is shown flying with his gada and hailing Jai Shri Ram, setting up his role in Part 2. Who sings the Hanuman Chalisa in Ramayana Part 1? The Hanuman Chalisa in the post-credit scene is sung by Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Kailash Kher and Anirudh Ravichander. When will Ramayana Part 2 release, and why was it delayed? Ramayana Part 2 is scheduled to arrive in 2028. Producer Namit Malhotra said the additional year will give the team more time to complete the film and deliver its finale without rushing.

{{^usCountry}} Hanuman's arrival also marks a significant point in the Ramayana for the sequel which will arrive in 2028. He becomes one of the most important figures in Rama's journey after Ravana abducts Sita. From finding her in Lanka to helping Rama prepare for the war against Ravana, Hanuman plays a crucial role in the events that follow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hanuman's arrival also marks a significant point in the Ramayana for the sequel which will arrive in 2028. He becomes one of the most important figures in Rama's journey after Ravana abducts Sita. From finding her in Lanka to helping Rama prepare for the war against Ravana, Hanuman plays a crucial role in the events that follow. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ramayana Part 2 release pushed to 2028

At the end, the film also confirms that the second installment will arrive in 2028, instead of the earlier planned 2027 release. In an interview with E! News, producer Namit Malhotra explained why the team has decided to take an additional year to complete the sequel. He said, “So the idea was now that we've got so much excitement that the world has had, we want to take a little bit more time to make sure that when we present the grand finale, we have a little bit more time to do what we did on part one. That extra year is what I genuinely believe we need to do justice for a film of this size. When you see part 2 coming in, that will be a whole other story. We didn't want to do a rush job or get ahead of ourselves. We want to deliver the finale in the most grand way that it deserves.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What to know about Ramayana Part 1

Ahead of its November 5 release, Ramayana received a 'U' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). An excerpt from Hindustan Times review read, “To sum it up, Raavan may have had ten heads, but the makers have a rather bigger challenge to deal with: the expectations of an entire country. Part 1 has managed to navigate that minefield, giving us a visually spectacular retelling while staying true to the emotional beats of the epic. The real fireworks are reserved for the next instalment. With Sunny Deol's arrival as Hanuman, the Sanjeevani buti scene and the much awaited war still to come, Part 2 has its work cut out. The good news? The makers seem to know what they are doing. The bad news for Raavan? Well, we all know how this ends.”