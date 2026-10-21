Ramayana records a stellar start, advance booking collection crosses 3 crore 15 days before release; even tickets worth 2,700 are sold out in Mumbai

The advance booking for Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, opened on October 20, coinciding with Dussehra. Within 24 hours, the highly anticipated film has recorded an encouraging start, with advance bookings worth over ₹3 crore across India, 15 days before its theatrical release. Here's a look at the film's day 1 advance booking figures ahead of its November 5 release.

Ramayana advance booking day 1

Ramayana's Hindi screenings account for about 95% of the gross, while bookings for Tamil and Telugu shows have yet to open.

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According to Sacnilk, Ramayana has collected ₹3.13 crore in advance bookings, excluding blocked seats. The film has sold 86,187 tickets across 3,537 shows in 104 cities. Its current occupancy stands at 11%.

Seats booking fast for November 5

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On BookMyShow, advance bookings for the November 5 release are filling up quickly in the limited shows that have opened across cities. In New Delhi, some morning shows, including the 7:10 am screenings, have only a few seats left. In Mumbai, the PVR Phoenix Palladium IMAX screening, with tickets priced at ₹2,770, is sold out, while another tickets, priced at ₹1,550, is almost full.

Deep Dive Has Ramayana been made tax-free in West Bengal? Yes. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that Ramayana had been made tax-free ahead of its theatrical release. When will Ramayana Part 1 and Part 2 be released? Ramayana Part 1 is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026. Part 2 is planned for Diwali 2027. In which languages will the Ramayana films release? The films are planned for release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India.

Mumbai's PVR Phoenix Palladium IMAX screening, with tickets priced at ₹ 2,770, is sold out.

Ramayana Hindi version leads, Kannada market shows early interest

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{{^usCountry}} The Hindi version is driving the film's advance booking, accounting for around 95% of its gross collection through 3,474 shows. The Kannada market has also shown early interest, contributing around ₹25 lakh through 61 shows. The makers appear to be tapping into Yash's popularity in Karnataka, although only a limited number of Kannada shows have opened for advance booking so far. Bookings for Tamil and Telugu shows have yet to open. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Hindi version is driving the film's advance booking, accounting for around 95% of its gross collection through 3,474 shows. The Kannada market has also shown early interest, contributing around ₹25 lakh through 61 shows. The makers appear to be tapping into Yash's popularity in Karnataka, although only a limited number of Kannada shows have opened for advance booking so far. Bookings for Tamil and Telugu shows have yet to open. {{/usCountry}}

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Comparison with Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge remains one of the biggest box office successes of 2026, and it remains to be seen whether Ramayana can challenge its dominance. In the first 24 hours of advance booking, Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected ₹7.80 crore for its opening day, excluding blocked seats.

In comparison, Ramayana has collected ₹3.13 crore without blocked seats in the first 24 hours of advance booking. However, with more shows expected to open, the film's advance booking figures could change as its release date approaches.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is an adaptation of the Hindu epic of the same name. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, with Sunny Deol playing Lord Hanuman. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the film is planned as a two-part cinematic saga, with music by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The first part is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026.