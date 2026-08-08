Ramayana to hit the screens in India two days after global release? Producer Namit Malhotra drops bombshell

The English trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana was released earlier this week, days after the Indian-language trailers were released. The English-dubbed trailer, for the first time, announced the film's exact release date: 6 November. Till now, the makers had said the film would release on Diwali, but had not given an exact date. However, producer Namit Malhotra has now hinted that the film may have a staggered release worldwide, with the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer hitting the screens in India two days after its global release.

Ramayana release date, explained

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama in the film adaptation of Ramayana.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Namit Malhotra spoke to NDTV on the sidelines of the inauguration of his Prime Focus Studio - Phase 1 at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Mumbai, where he reaffirmed, “It (Ramayana) will release in India on Diwali.” Diwali falls on November 8 this year, two days after the film's scheduled global release. When asked about the confusion between the two dates, Namit added, “We are releasing internationally (on November 6) because the international distribution works from a Friday standpoint, which is the 6th of November. But (in) India, currently, we are targeting the Diwali release.”

As things stand, Ramayana Part One may release worldwide on Friday, November 6, before getting a wide release in India two days later on Sunday, which also marks Diwali.

Namit Malhotra on the Ramayana trailer response

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Ramayana trailer has generated significant buzz online, with reactions coming from far and wide. Talking about it, Namit told ANI, “The trailer was released last week, and I think it crossed over a billion views in five days, which is a great moment for India. I really appreciate all the love we've got from people all over the world. The aspiration is to now take it to the world as we are with our partnership with Sony Pictures. We are hoping to make sure that Ramayana now releases globally as a big universal film.” All about Ramayana {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Ramayana trailer has generated significant buzz online, with reactions coming from far and wide. Talking about it, Namit told ANI, “The trailer was released last week, and I think it crossed over a billion views in five days, which is a great moment for India. I really appreciate all the love we've got from people all over the world. The aspiration is to now take it to the world as we are with our partnership with Sony Pictures. We are hoping to make sure that Ramayana now releases globally as a big universal film.” All about Ramayana {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part adaptation of Valmiki’s epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita, along with a large ensemble cast including Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, and Kunal Kapoor, among others. Part One will release in November this year, while Part Two is scheduled for release next year, ahead of Diwali.