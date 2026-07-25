Ramayana trailer leaks online again after postponement; fans urge makers to release promo of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film

The trailer for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part 1 has been leaked online again after the San Diego Comic-Con showcase. The footage featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Rakul Preet Singh has been leaked online in bits and pieces numerous times, so much so that an X (formerly Twitter) user was even able to piece together all of it. Fans have since urged the makers to release the trailer.

Ramayana trailer leaks online again

Ranbir Kapoor plays the lead in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana films. (PTI)

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Ramayana’s trailer was screened at the Pratham Sankalp event in New Delhi on July 18, after which a few clips of it were leaked online. Clips found their way online after it was screened at Comic Con on July 24. Since then, an X user has even pieced together the leaked clips into a 2-minute trailer. While it’s unknown if that’s how the final trailer will look, some fans were impressed. As for others, they urged the makers to drop the trailer after the leak.

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{{^usCountry}} “We stayed awake all night waiting for the movie trailer, but at the very last moment, they broke their promise and canceled the trailer. You did great job this is what we want,” commented one person under the post. “#Ramayan trailer leaked to be honest it look more like adipurush but we have to wait and watch. Ranveer in ANIMAL has negative impact on this movie as RAM. I didn't get goosebumps,” wrote another X user, reacting to the leaked clips. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We stayed awake all night waiting for the movie trailer, but at the very last moment, they broke their promise and canceled the trailer. You did great job this is what we want,” commented one person under the post. “#Ramayan trailer leaked to be honest it look more like adipurush but we have to wait and watch. Ranveer in ANIMAL has negative impact on this movie as RAM. I didn't get goosebumps,” wrote another X user, reacting to the leaked clips. {{/usCountry}}

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“Looks very good and promising. Atleast this leak is not shot on potato camera,” wrote one Redditor, while another commented, “Avatar level vfx, Dialogues are good, Some things need some more work. I believe they will fix. Airavat loooks so peak.” “It’s disappointing that a film as big as #Ramayana couldn’t protect its trailer from leaking before the official release. The makers should have had stronger security measures in place. Months of hard work deserve better than an online leak,” read one post.

Why did Ramayana trailer not release?

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Early on Friday morning, producer Namit Malhotra took to Instagram to announce it had been pushed to a later date. “Today is a very special moment for our "Ramayana", my dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. In light of the above we will be launching our trailer now globally at a later date,” he wrote.

“In over 100 years of indian cinema this will become a moment of great pride where Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any major global Hollywood film. This is special as it opens the door for people of the world to discover the richness of our culture and our stories with renewed pride and enthusiasm,” his note further read.

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“I thank all the fans and the believers of Ramayana to help make this happen. The youth of our country are our future, let's all do the best we can to protect our future,” he wrote at the end of the note.