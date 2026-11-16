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Ramayana worldwide box office collection day 11: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi film grosses 1385 crore; beats Dhurandhar, RRR lifetime hauls

Nitesh Tiwari's Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana Part 1 performed well even in its second weekend.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026, 12:33:24 IST
By Neeshita Nyayapati, hindustantimes.com
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Nitesh Tiwari’s Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravi Dubey-starrer Ramayana: Part 1 might have received mixed reviews worldwide, but it has had no bearing on its box office performance. The film had grossed over 1380 crore worldwide after a weekend push, beating the lifetime collection of Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar. The film has already beaten the collections of films such as Kalki 2898 AD, Jawan, KGF: Chapter 2 and more.

Ramayana worldwide box office collections

Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana adaptation.
Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana adaptation.

On day 11 of its release, its second Sunday, Ramayana collected 75 crore net and 89.50 crore gross at the domestic box office. According to the trade website Sacnilk, this takes its domestic total to 760.60 crore net and 909 crore gross. Adding to that the 475.50 crore the film collected from overseas so far, with 40 crore coming in just on Sunday, Ramayana’s worldwide collection stands at 1384.50 crore gross. With Ramayana, India now has 11 films that have grossed more than 1000 crore.

India's 1000 crore moviesCollection
Dangal 2000 crore
Pushpa 2: The Rule 1871 crore
Dhurandhar: The Revenge 1813 crore
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion 1788 crore
Ramayana: Part 1 1384 crore + counting
Dhurandhar 1307 crore
RRR 1230 crore
KGF: Chapter 2 1215 crore
Jawan 1160 crore
Pathaan 1055 crore
Kalki 2898 AD 1042 crore
View All

This means that Ramayana now has Dangal ( 2000 crore), Pushpa 2: The Rule ( 1871 crore), Dhurandhar: The Revenge ( 1813 crore), and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( 1788 crore) to contend with. The film has now beaten the lifetime collection of Dhurandhar, which stands at 1307.35 crore. RRR grossed 1230 crore worldwide, and KGF 2 grossed 1215 crore. Pathaan and Jawan grossed 1055 crore and 1160 crore, respectively. Kalki 2898 AD brought in 1042.25 crore.

About Ramayana Part 1

The first part charts Ram and Ravana’s journey from childhood to adulthood, the 14-year exile, and Sita’s abduction. It is narrated by Anupam Kher, who voices Jatayu in the film. Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta play key roles in it.

Ramayana ends by setting up the story for Ramayana: Part 2, which will be released for Diwali 2028. Sunny Deol will play Hanuman in the sequel.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati

Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.

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