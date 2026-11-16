Ramayana worldwide box office collection day 11: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi film grosses 1385 crore; beats Dhurandhar, RRR lifetime hauls

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravi Dubey-starrer Ramayana: Part 1 might have received mixed reviews worldwide, but it has had no bearing on its box office performance. The film had grossed over ₹1380 crore worldwide after a weekend push, beating the lifetime collection of Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar. The film has already beaten the collections of films such as Kalki 2898 AD, Jawan, KGF: Chapter 2 and more.

Ramayana worldwide box office collections

Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana adaptation.

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On day 11 of its release, its second Sunday, Ramayana collected ₹75 crore net and ₹89.50 crore gross at the domestic box office. According to the trade website Sacnilk, this takes its domestic total to ₹760.60 crore net and ₹909 crore gross. Adding to that the ₹475.50 crore the film collected from overseas so far, with ₹40 crore coming in just on Sunday, Ramayana’s worldwide collection stands at ₹1384.50 crore gross. With Ramayana, India now has 11 films that have grossed more than ₹1000 crore.

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India's ₹ 1000 crore movies Collection Dangal ₹ 2000 crore Pushpa 2: The Rule ₹ 1871 crore Dhurandhar: The Revenge ₹ 1813 crore Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ₹ 1788 crore Ramayana: Part 1 ₹ 1384 crore + counting Dhurandhar ₹ 1307 crore RRR ₹ 1230 crore KGF: Chapter 2 ₹ 1215 crore Jawan ₹ 1160 crore Pathaan ₹ 1055 crore Kalki 2898 AD ₹ 1042 crore View All

This means that Ramayana now has Dangal ( ₹2000 crore), Pushpa 2: The Rule ( ₹1871 crore), Dhurandhar: The Revenge ( ₹1813 crore), and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( ₹1788 crore) to contend with. The film has now beaten the lifetime collection of Dhurandhar, which stands at ₹1307.35 crore. RRR grossed ₹1230 crore worldwide, and KGF 2 grossed ₹1215 crore. Pathaan and Jawan grossed ₹1055 crore and ₹1160 crore, respectively. Kalki 2898 AD brought in ₹1042.25 crore.

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About Ramayana Part 1

{{^usCountry}} Ramayana: Part 1, released in a few regions as Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who co-wrote the screenplay with Shridhar Raghavan. It is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. The film, which sees Ranbir play Rama, Sai as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravi as Lakshmana, is based on multiple iterations of the epic, including the Valmiki Ramayana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramayana: Part 1, released in a few regions as Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who co-wrote the screenplay with Shridhar Raghavan. It is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. The film, which sees Ranbir play Rama, Sai as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravi as Lakshmana, is based on multiple iterations of the epic, including the Valmiki Ramayana. {{/usCountry}}

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The first part charts Ram and Ravana’s journey from childhood to adulthood, the 14-year exile, and Sita’s abduction. It is narrated by Anupam Kher, who voices Jatayu in the film. Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta play key roles in it.

Ramayana ends by setting up the story for Ramayana: Part 2, which will be released for Diwali 2028. Sunny Deol will play Hanuman in the sequel.