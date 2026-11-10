Yash gets goofy with his kids while dressed up as Ravana; thanks fans for the love for Ramayana
Yash co-produced and starred in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana as Ravana. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are his co-stars in it.
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 was released in theatres on November 5, right on time for Diwali. While the film, which also had international premieres, opened to mixed reviews, it has since performed well at the box office and shown improvement. Yash, who co-produced the film and played Ravana, thanked fans for all the love. He also posted a goofy picture with his children while dressed up as the character.
Yash thanks fans for love towards Ramayana
Yash has been quiet on social media since his Kannada film, Toxic, was released in theatres in August to lukewarm response. He has since made only promotional posts related to Ramayana during the film’s promotional run. In his first personal post since then, Yash posted family pictures in a joint post with his wife, Radhika Pandit.
One picture shows Yash and Radhika posing with their children, Arya and Yatharv, while on vacation after Toxic’s release. The second shows a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the Ramayana shoot. Yash is dressed in the tattered clothing his character wears before becoming the king of Lanka. He poses with an intense look as his children goofily mimic it. “Wishing you all a very Happy Deepavali.(folded hands emoji) Thank you for the love (hug emoji),” wrote the Kannada star, posting the pictures.
Ramayana director Nitesh and his Toxic co-star Akshay Oberoi commented with heart emojis. As did many of his fans, who were happy to see the actor deliver a comeback just months after a disappointment. Nayanthara, Sobhita Dhulipala, Bhumi Pednekar, Dulquer Salmaan and several other stars showed love by liking his post.
About Ramayana: Part 1
Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who co-wrote the screenplay with Shridhar Raghavan. Based on the epic Ramayana by Valmiki, Namit Malhotra and Yash produced it. It stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana. Anupam Kher voiced Jatayu, and Sunny Deol is set to play Hanuman in the second part, which is scheduled for release in Diwali 2028.
Ramayana has grossed ₹673.90 crore worldwide in five days, according to the trade website Sacnilk. It shows the rise of Ravana to become the king of Lanka and Ram as the potential king of Ayodhya. The film takes us through Rama and Sita’s wedding, as well as her accompanying him on his 14-year vanavas before she’s abducted by Ravana. The film ends with Rama vowing to save her and destroy Ravana. A mid-credits scene teases Hanuman’s entry into the tale.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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