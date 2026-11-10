Ramayana worldwide box office collection day 5: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film crosses ₹660 crore after manic Monday; beats Baahubali, Jailer lifetime hauls
Ramayana has surpassed the final collections of blockbusters like Baahubali, Sultan, and Jailer in just five days.
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has finally had that red-letter day that a film of that scale should have. On Monday, its fifth day in theatres, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer became the second Hindi film to net over ₹100 crore at the domestic box office in a single day. Add to that an impressive showing overseas, and Ramayana had a manic Monday, enabling it to get back on track in recovering its costs.
Ramayana worldwide box office update
The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer opened to great reviews on Thursday, with initial audience reactions largely positive. Yet that did not drive footfall momentum very strongly. The film earned ₹128 crore worldwide on its release day. By the end of its extended four-day opening weekend, the film had reached ₹500 crore worldwide. However, for a film reportedly budgeted at ₹1600-2000 crore, this was a slightly underwhelming figure. That changed on Monday. The post-Diwali break in India meant that Ramayana saw a breakneck pace of ticket sales. It raked in ₹107.50 crore net in India on the day. The highest ever by a film not named Dhurandhar: The Revenge. As word of mouth lifted Ramayana on Monday, it registered its biggest day and Bollywood’s biggest Monday ever. This enabled it to reach ₹346 crore net ( ₹413 crore gross) domestically.
The issue with Ramayana has been its overseas earnings. Sony Pictures distributed the film internationally, giving it a release in 59,000 screens worldwide, almost six times the size of any big Indian release. Yet the film opened to $12.2 million in North America and barely crossed $11 million in other markets. On Monday, with no Diwali off outside India, the film faced a minor drop in earnings. It has now earned $26.7 million in overseas territories, a steadily rising figure.
Deep Dive
This takes Ramayana’s worldwide gross to ₹663 crore after five days. With the Bhai Dooj holiday on Tuesday, the film could see another bumper day in India.
Ramayana overtakes Baahubali’s lifetime haul
Ramayana had been lagging behind Adipurush for its first three days before easily overtaking it on Diwali. On Monday, as it added a staggering ₹156 crore worldwide, Ramayana entered the list of the 25 highest-grossing Indian films ever. It climbed 13 spots in a single day, overtaking some all-time blockbusters such as Rajinikanth’s Jailer ( ₹605 crore), Salman Khan’s Sultan ( ₹621 crore), and SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali The Beginning ( ₹650 crore).
All about Ramayana
Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is the first of a two-part film. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The first part released worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is set for Diwali 2028.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.