Ramesh Taurani says Vashu Bhagnani is 'spreading misinformation' on Chunnari Chunnari: 'We are the song's lawful owners'

The ongoing tussle between Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment and Ramesh Taurani’s Tips over the remix of the song Chunnari Chunnari has taken a new turn. Taurani and the team of Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai, the film in which the remix has been used, have broken their silence over Bhagnani’s claims that the remix violates his IP rights. Calling the allegations ‘baseless’, the team has issued a statement, accusing Bhagnani of ‘spreading misinformation’.

Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai makers break silence on Vashu Bhagnani’s allegations

Ramesh Taurani is the producer of Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai.

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In a statement, Taurani and the team stated, “Recently, a series of baseless allegations have been made against us by Mr Vashu Bhagnani. It is amply clear to us that this is a smear campaign driven by personal vendetta, intended to derail the release of our film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.”

The statement details Tips’ association with Bhagnani, which began with their 1995 film, Coolie No 1. “It went on to become a massive box office hit and gave Mr Bhagnani a kick-start in the industry. Over the years, we continued to extend our heartfelt support and good wishes to him. It is out of respect for this long-standing relationship that we chose to remain silent until now. However, Mr Bhagnani remains determined to spread misinformation via various platforms, including social media,” the statement added.

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{{^usCountry}} ‘We are the rightful owners of the songs’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘We are the rightful owners of the songs’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Directed by David Dhawan, Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur. The film’s title is derived from the song, Ishq Sona Hai, which was originally composed for the film Biwi No 1, directed by Dhawan and produced by Bhagnani. The song, along with another from the film (Chunnari Chunnari), have been remixed for Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai, much to the chagrin of Vashu Bhagnani, who has moved court alleging IP rights violation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by David Dhawan, Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur. The film’s title is derived from the song, Ishq Sona Hai, which was originally composed for the film Biwi No 1, directed by Dhawan and produced by Bhagnani. The song, along with another from the film (Chunnari Chunnari), have been remixed for Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai, much to the chagrin of Vashu Bhagnani, who has moved court alleging IP rights violation. {{/usCountry}}

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Addressing the lawsuit, the statement from Taurani and the team read, “Suspiciously, he has also chosen to file a legal complaint in Kathihar court in Bihar - over 2000 kms away from Mumbai. He decided to take legal action against all associated with our film rather than engage in direct dialogue. We are deeply disheartened and disappointed by Mr Bhagnani’s conduct. We urge the public not to pay heed to such targeted negativity. We maintain that we are the absolute and lawful owners of the songs Chunnari Chunnari and Ishq Sona Hai.”

Adding that since the matter is sub judice, the team will not make any further statement, they concluded with: “We have full faith in the legal system of our country and are confident that justice will prevail.”

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Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai will release in theatres on June 5.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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