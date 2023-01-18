Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt pose with Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan and the entire Kapoor fam at house party. See pics

Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram and shared pictures featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda among others. It seemed all of them came together for a house party. The entire family members flashed their radiant smiles as they posed for the camera. Karisma also shared a series of blurry pictures from their party. Kareena called it ‘best nights with the family.’ (Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor throw pyjama party at home; ring in new year with Shaheen Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor. See pics)

In the pictures, Alia wore a red top with black pair of pants. Neetu sported a black top with white pants. Saif could be seen in white T-shirt with black pants. Kareena twined with Karisma, and opted for black. Shweta wore white and her daughter Navya wore a blue top with black pair of pants. In a couple of blurry pictures, Alia, Ranbir, Karisma, Kareena, Saif and Aadar posed happily. All of them looked straight into the camera. The entire family posed for a group picture as they stood next to each other. Neetu kept her hand on Alia's shoulder while posing for the picture, and Saif held a glass of wine as he stood next to Ranbir and Kareena at home.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Karisma wrote, “Fam Jam always the best (red heart emoji).” She used ‘family love’ as the hashtag. Neetu Kapoor and Navya Naveli dropped heart emojis. Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor wrote, “Major Fomo (red heart emojis).” To which Karisma replied, “We miss you (hug and orange heart emojis).”

Reacting to the family pictures, one of Karisma's fans wrote, “God bless you all.” Another fan commented, “Beautiful family (red heart emoji.” Other fan wrote, “You are so sweet, my beautiful star.” A fan wrote, “A very very nice pictures.” “Everyone is linked with Kapoor family”, added one.

Aadar Jain and Kareena Kapoor shares party pictures via Instagram Stories.

Aadar Jain shared the group picture with a red heart emoji. Kareena re-shared sister Karisma's post featuring family pictures and wrote, “Best nights with the fam" and “All smiles with the fam.”

Karisma is the daughter of actor Babita Kapoor and actor-filmmaker Randhir Kapoor. Her younger sister Kareena Kapoor is also an actor by profession. She got married to businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003. The couple was blessed two children--daughter Samaira and son Kiaan.

She was last seen in ZEE5 and ALTBalaji's Mentalhood in 2020. It marked her web series debut alongside Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, and Shruti Seth.

