Ranbir Kapoor's Animal co-star Siddhant Karnick defends his ‘toxic’ character: No responsibility towards society

Ranbir Kapoor's character Ranvijay Singh from Animal has been criticised left, right and centre, but his co-star Siddhant Karnick feels his character is anything but ‘toxic.’ Many have slammed the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film for its justification of violence and misogyny. Talking about it to Times Of India, Siddhant called Ranbir's character ‘entertaining.’ Also read: Triptii Dimri says there was no awkwardness with Rashmika Mandanna on Animal set

Siddhant on Ranbir Kapoor's toxic Animal character

Siddhant Karnick on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal character.

Siddhant plays the role of Ranbir Kapoor's brother-in-law in Animal. He said, "Ranbir plays a character who completely believes in being alpha and the alpha male tops the food chain and that's the psyche of the character. That's about it. If people want to draw parallels to themselves and society at large, then they are absolutely free to do what they want to. As storytellers, it's our job to tell a story and it's our job as good storytellers to tell a story intensely. We have no responsibility towards how society would respond to it."

“His character is supposed to be an alpha man, now whether that be toxic or not is how you want to gauge it. I just see him as a very entertaining character. Does it reflect society? I don't know. Society as a whole has its own ways and triggers. If this film triggers them to act a certain way, that's upon their own conditioning, it's not that this film is a social message or an awareness campaign on how human beings should be or how an individual or a man should be in a relationship. I don't know why we are looking at this film as anything other than a film with these characters. What Ranbir played to and what I play as Varun, are just characters, period,” he added.

Controversy around Animal

Siddhant Karnick went on to welcome the debates around Animal and said that the chats around toxic masculinity and its controversy will be good for the film's publicity. He also asserted that he does not believe in what people have to say about toxicity or masculinity in the film and urged people to watch the film to judge it by themselves.

About Animal

Animal revolves around the toxic father-son relation against the backdrop of the underworld and violence. It stars Rashmika Mandanna as Ranbir's wife while Anil Kapoor plays his father. Tripti Dimrii also plays a key role.

