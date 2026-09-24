Ranbir Kapoor channels inner ‘Animal’ in bloodied first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War

The wait to see Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War is finally over. The actor’s first look from the much-awaited period drama has been unveiled, giving fans their first official glimpse of his character ahead of the film’s theatrical release in January 2027.

Producers unveil first look

Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War first look out: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal film set for 2027 release.

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The official Instagram handle of Bhansali Productions unveiled the first-look poster of Ranbir Kapoor, giving fans their first glimpse of the actor in the highly anticipated period drama. Ranbir is seen driving a vintage car, dressed in a white T-shirt, glasses and sporting a short buzz cut. While his look is understated, one detail immediately stands out: his hand gripping the steering wheel while the other one is visibly bruised and bloodied.

The caption read: “Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon!” Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt, Ranbir's co-stars in the film, also shared the poster from their personal handles. “Here we go! RK… Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War on 21st January 2027. See you at the movies! #LoveAndWar,” wrote Vicky.

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What is Love & War about?

{{^usCountry}} Love & War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead, bringing the three actors together for the first time in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. The project also reunites Ranbir with Sanjay nearly two decades after Saawariya (2007). The filmmaker is also working with Alia again following their collaboration on Gangubai Kathiawadi. Interestingly, Ranbir and Vicky have worked together in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju whereas Alia has worked with Vicky in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Love & War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead, bringing the three actors together for the first time in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. The project also reunites Ranbir with Sanjay nearly two decades after Saawariya (2007). The filmmaker is also working with Alia again following their collaboration on Gangubai Kathiawadi. Interestingly, Ranbir and Vicky have worked together in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju whereas Alia has worked with Vicky in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi. {{/usCountry}}

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The makers have kept the story largely under wraps, but reports describe Love & War as a period romantic war drama. Reports have previously suggested that Ranbir and Vicky play Indian Air Force officers whose lives become connected to Alia’s character, with a love triangle unfolding against the backdrop of war. Written by Sanjay and Ila Bedi Dutta, the film also stars Supriya Pathak in a key role.

The film has already wrapped shooting

Love & War wrapped its main shoot in September 2026 after being filmed across multiple schedules. The team began shooting in November 2024 and continued with different schedules before heading into the final leg of production earlier this year.

Even after the main shoot wrapped, Sanjay Leela Bhansali reportedly returned to the sets for additional battle sequences. According to Mid-day, the filmmaker planned to shoot more portions of the war sequences, with Ranbir, Alia and Vicky taking part.

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Earlier this year, an industry source told Hindustan Times that the makers are taking strict measures to prevent leaks from the shoot ahead of the film's release. A source close to the film shared, “The team of Love & War is leaving no stone unturned to protect the film’s world and prevent any content from leaking out. Not just the principal cast, but makers has reportedly asked a large section of the crew working on the project to sign strict NDAs (Non-Disclosure Agreements). Over 500 NDAs have already been signed or are currently in process, ensuring that information, visuals, or material from the sets do not make their way into the public domain.”

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When will Love & War release?

The film has gone through a change in its release plans and was postponed twice and is now set for a worldwide theatrical release on January 21, 2027. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.