Ranbir Kapoor says he doesn't even bathe or eat if he doesn't know where wife Alia Bhatt is: 'Very dependent on her'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been a couple for over five years now. In April, they tied the knot and became husband and wife. In a recent interview, the two opened up about their bond, and Ranbir revealed that he is very much dependent on Alia for his normal daily routine as well. Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor can't stop smiling as they hold each other. Watch

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt appeared on screen together for the first time in the recent release Brahmastra Part One- Shiva. It was on the sets of this Ayan Mukerji film that they first began dating. The epic fantasy superhero film has opened well, grossing over ₹300 crore worldwide and doing a nett business of ₹184 crore in India in its first eight days.

In the film, Alia’s character Isha has a line where she says Ranbir’s character Shiva is ‘incomplete’ without her. In an interview with Navbharat Times, the two were asked if they were dependent on each other in real life too. Ranbir responded, “I boast a lot that I am very independent and detached, but in reality I am very dependent on her. I don’t go to the bathroom or eat if I don’t know where Alia is. It is very important for me to have her next to me. It doesn’t matter if we don’t do anything romantic or even talk but she should just sit next to me.”

Alia added that it is true that “Ranbir can’t do anything” without her. “If I am not around, Ranbir leaves everything for the last minute,” she said.

Ranbir and Alia are currently expecting their first child together. Alia made the announcement in June two months after their wedding as she shared a picture of themselves from her ultrasound appointment. The two will reprise their roles as Shiva and Isha in Brahmastra Part Two- Dev. No release date for the film has been announced yet.

