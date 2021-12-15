Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ranbir Kapoor gets asked when he will marry Alia Bhatt ‘or someone else’. Watch his reply, her reaction

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were at an event in Delhi to launch the motion poster of Brahmastra. He was asked a question about his plans of tying the knot.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating for a few years now.
Published on Dec 15, 2021 08:33 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt answered fan questions at an event in Delhi to launch the motion poster of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which marks their first film together. One person wanted to know about Ranbir’s wedding date.

“When will you marry Alia or someone else?” Ranbir read out a query addressed to him, as the audience cheered. Alia’s mouth was agape after hearing the second part of the question. Ranbir replied, “Well, haven’t we seen a lot of people getting married in the last one year? I think we should be happy with that. Humari kab hogi (When will ours happen)?”

As Alia replied, “Why are you asking me?”, Ranbir pointed at Ayan and said, “I am asking him, humari kab hogi (when will ours happen)?” The filmmaker then said, “Aaj ke liye ek hi date kaafi hai (The announcement of one date is enough for today), Brahmastra ki release date. Let’s wait.”

Ranbir and Alia have been in a relationship since 2017. They have bonded with each other’s families and all of them even go on vacations together.

Last year, in an interview with former journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranbir said that he would have tied the knot with Alia, were it not for the Covid-19 pandemic. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he said.

Brahmastra is the first film of a proposed fantasy trilogy. The first part will revolve around Ranbir’s character Shiva, who discovers that he has the power of fire and a mysterious connection to the all-powerful weapon Brahmastra. Alia will play his ladylove Isha.

Also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, Brahmastra is slated for a theatrical release on September 9, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

