Ranbir Kapoor has hilarious explanation for Sai Pallavi choosing to become actor over a doctor on Amitabh Bachchan's KBC 18. Watch

Despite completing her MBBS, Sai Pallavi chose not to pursue a career as a practising doctor and instead entered the film industry, making her acting breakthrough with the Malayalam film Premam. On Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, host Amitabh Bachchan questioned her decision to choose acting over medicine, prompting her Ramayana co-star Ranbir Kapoor to offer a hilarious explanation.

Sai Pallavi on why she chose to become an actor

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi to appear on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18.

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The cast of Ramayana, including Ranbir, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey, is set to appear on Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show to promote the film. In a promo for the upcoming episode, Bachchan asks Sai about her decision to pursue acting after studying medicine.

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{{^usCountry}} “You studied to become a doctor. And then you ended up here. How?” he asks. Sai replies, “God wrote it that you act,” suggesting that she was destined to become an actor. Her response leaves the host perplexed, prompting Ranbir to add a humorous twist to her explanation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You studied to become a doctor. And then you ended up here. How?” he asks. Sai replies, “God wrote it that you act,” suggesting that she was destined to become an actor. Her response leaves the host perplexed, prompting Ranbir to add a humorous twist to her explanation. {{/usCountry}}

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“Bhagwan ka prescription tha Sir (God wrote in his prescription) that she has to act,” he says, drawing cheers and applause from the audience.

In another promo, Sai opens up about her initial reaction when she was offered the role of Sita in Ramayana. She says, “I didn’t want to use my head this time. Every time when I play a character, I think, 'What can I give to that character? ' but this was the first time when I thought, 'What can I get for playing a role like that of Sita Maa? Like what knowledge will I gain from this?' So, I wanted to keep the process transparent. I didn’t want to think about anything. I prayed to Sita Maa and went forward with it.”

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Special episodes featuring the Ramayana cast are scheduled to air on October 29 and 30. Ahead of the film’s worldwide release on November 5, the team has been promoting the project in cities such as Kolkata, Hyderabad and Chennai. The film is set to arrive in theatres just days before Diwali.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The cast also includes Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Vivek Oberoi in key roles.

Reportedly mounted on a budget of ₹4,000 crore, the film is backed by Yash and Namit Malhotra and is planned as a two-part franchise. The first instalment is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026, with the second part expected to arrive around Diwali 2027.