Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa amid heavy security for bomb threat probe, days after sparking concern about his health

Amitabh waved to the crowd in his signature style and expressed gratitude for their love and affection. He was joined by his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan. The fans were stationed outside the residence, while Mumbai Police personnel stood near Amitabh Bachchan to ensure his security. Abhishek Bachchan also stood behind the veteran actor, keeping a watchful eye on the crowd.

The office of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Ritu Tawde on Friday received a bomb threat email, with the message also threatening Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and several city-based schools.

Veteran star Amitabh Bachchan has been interacting with fans outside his residence in Mumbai, Jalsa, every Sunday. This is a tradition he has been continuing for years. This Sunday too, Amitabh made it a point to briefly come out of his house and greet hundreds of fans. The interaction comes after the actor allegedly recieved bomb threat email recently.

A bomb threat email allegedly targeting veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow in Mumbai was reported to Mumbai Police on Friday. The threatening email was received by a school in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area. Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan raised quite a few eyebrows on Wednesday as he shared a post on his blog about his health condition. He shared that he will take a break from his usual social media updates after being advised to rest and recover. On Friday, Amitabh shared another health update on his Tumblr account. He said, “Yet more rest needed .. adjusting .. thinking and wondering ..the human body and its uniqueness.”

Earlier, he made a post on X in which he revealed the doctor's advice and wrote in Hindi, "Apologies. I seek forgiveness. I have been advised to take a few days off to rest and recover, so I am unable to write anything at the moment." While extending his Dussehra wishes, the actor said he had been given strict instructions to focus on his recovery and avoid communication for the time being.

"First Dussehra greetings to all .. love happiness, fulfilment, prayers. Under very strict rest and recuperation .. so am not allowed to communicate .. do excuse .. my apologies," he wrote. He also added, “But do take this as my respected response .. more hopefully later.”