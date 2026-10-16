Ranbir Kapoor leases his luxury apartment in Pune’s Trump Towers for a monthly rent starting at 4.63 lakh

Ranbir Kapoor has leased out his 6,094 sq ft luxury apartment at Trump Towers in Pune for a starting monthly rent of ₹4.6 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Pune real estate market: Ranbir Kapoor has leased out his 6,094 sq ft luxury apartment at Trump Towers in Pune for a starting monthly rent of ₹4.6 lakh. (AFP)

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The leave and licence agreement for the apartment in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar, Yerwada area was registered on October 6, 2026, and the apartment was leased for three years, from September 20, 2026 to September 19, 2029, the documents show.

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According to the documents, the apartment has an approximate area of 6,094 sq ft and includes three covered car parking spaces. The agreement sets the starting monthly rent at ₹4,63,050, with a 5% annual escalation. The total rent payable over the 36-month period is ₹1.75 crore, according to the agreement.

The documents show that Kapoor purchased the apartment for over ₹11 crore in 2015. The tenant also paid a security deposit of ₹27.78 lakh to Ranbir Kapoor, equivalent to six months' starting monthly rent.

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{{^usCountry}} Ranbir Kapoor could not be reached for comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ranbir Kapoor could not be reached for comment. {{/usCountry}}

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The Trump Organisation tied up with Pune's Panchshil Realty to construct Trump Towers in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area a decade ago. The development in Pune consists of two 23-story towers, each with 46 single-floor apartments. The 46 apartments are ready to move in and spread across 3.69 lakh sq ft. The project comprises 5.5 BHK apartments.

Also Read: ₹16.42 crore">Ranbir Kapoor buys four land parcels spanning 25 acres in Mulshi near Pune for ₹16.42 crore

Ranbir Kapoor's real estate transactions

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Ranbir Kapoor has made several real estate investments and leasing transactions across India, according to reports published by Hindustan Times.

In April 2026, he also purchased four adjoining land parcels spanning approximately 25.7 acres in Pimpri village in Pune’s Mulshi taluka for a total of ₹16.42 crore, with the sale agreement registered on April 30, 2026. In May 2026, Kapoor acquired a 2,134 sq ft plot at The Sarayu, a premium plotted development by The House of Abhinandan Lodha in Ayodhya, for around ₹3.31 crore.

Also Read: ₹3.31 crore">Ranbir Kapoor buys land parcel in Ayodhya at HoABL’s project for ₹3.31 crore

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Around the same time, Kapoor leased his former 2,460 sq ft apartment in the Vaastu building in Mumbai’s Pali Hill for ₹11 lakh per month for five years. He purchased the apartment in 2016 for ₹35 crore, and the agreement included a 5% escalation clause and a security deposit of ₹45 lakh.