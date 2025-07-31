Asha Bhosle, son Anand, sell a luxury apartment for 6.15 crore in Pune

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle and son Anand Bhosle have sold their luxury apartment of 3,401 sq ft in Pune for ₹6.15 crore, according to the property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Pune real estate update: Asha Bhosle has sold her luxury apartment located in a building called Panchshil One North near Magarpatta City in Pune. The apartment has a terrace of 182 sq ft and was sold along with five parking spaces. (HT Files)

According to the data shared by CRE Matrix, Asha Bhosle purchased the apartment in February 2013 for ₹4.33 crore, earning a return on investment of around 42%.

Documents show that the apartment is located in a building called Panchshil One North near Magarpatta City in Pune. The apartment has a terrace of 182 sq ft and was sold along with five parking spaces, according to the documents.

The apartment on the 19th floor was sold to two individuals based in Pune, named Prerna Gaikwad and Sangram Gaikwad.

The documents show that the transaction was registered on July 14, 2025, for which a stamp duty of over ₹43 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid.

The building constructed by Panchshil Realty is approximately 9 km from the Pune Airport, 6 km from Kharadi, and 25 km from Hinjewadi, which is home to several IT firms.

Asha Bhosle and the homebuyers could not be reached for comment.

All about the Pune real estate market

According to a research report released by Gera Developments earlier this month, the Pune real estate market launched over 88,000 units in 2024-25 (July to June), compared to over 99,000 during the same period in 2023-24.

According to the report, Pune’s residential real estate market recorded an 8% decline in annual home sales. Sales fell from 93,737 units in June 2024 to 86,666 units in June 2025, even as average prices rose moderately by 7.3%.